Kirara’s making her first Teyvat delivery in Genshin Impact as she arrives for her debut banner run for the Version 3.7 update. Players who add Kirara to their roster will find she’s an impressive Dendro force, but to truly maximize her capabilities, they’ll need to equip her with the best artifacts for her skillset.

The four-star Dendro Sword character works as a delivery worker for Komaniya Express in Inazuma. Her job is incorporated into various aspects of her skillset with the most prominent one being the cat-themed parcel she sometimes turns into as part of her elemental skill.

While in this state, Kirara’s stamina usage is greatly decreased and she can still traverse up walls which makes her an excellent character to employ while wandering around Teyvat.

Kirara is the only new recruit in Genshin’s Version 3.7 update and is making her grand debut alongside the five-star Pyro Bow character Yoimiya and the five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko. Players will be much more likely to obtain her when they spend their Wishes on Yoimiya’s “Tapestry of Golden Flames” or Yae Miko’s “Everbloom Violet” banner and Kirara is one of three featured four-star units with an increased drop rate on both banners.

If you’re looking to add Dendro to your team to create powerful elemental reactions or need a character who will help you navigate through the hazardous areas of Teyvat, Kirara is a powerful recruit with a well-rounded skillset who will assist you with both.

What are the best artifacts for Kirara in Genshin Impact?

If you want your Kirara to be as strong of a support unit as possible, then you’ll want to equip her with lots of artifacts packed with massive health boosts. Since she is a support unit, the aspects players generally want to prioritize for her are as follows:

Health points

Elemental mastery

Energy recharge

Every character should also have a decent balance of critical rate and critical damage to ensure they can effectively dish out heavy damage when needed, but the previously listed statistics should take priority over them for Kirara’s skillset.

To maximize Kirara’s capabilities and build her to her fullest potential, there are a few artifact sets players can consider, plus many mix-and-match combinations of the best sets for her.

Tenacity of the Millelith

Two-piece effect: Increases the equipping character’s health points by 20 percent.

Increases the equipping character’s health points by 20 percent. Four-piece effect: Increases the attack of all party members by 20 percent and raises their shield strength by 30 percent for three seconds after an elemental skill has successfully hit an enemy. Players can activate this effect once every 0.5 seconds regardless of whether the equipping character is active on the battlefield.

Increases the attack of all party members by 20 percent and raises their shield strength by 30 percent for three seconds after an elemental skill has successfully hit an enemy. Players can activate this effect once every 0.5 seconds regardless of whether the equipping character is active on the battlefield. Location: Travelers can obtain this set from the Ridge Watch Domain in Stone Gate, Liyue.

Since health points are a crucial aspect of Kirara’s build, the Tenacity of the Millelith set is a strong choice for the Dendro recruit. Unless the four-piece set suits a specific type of build you are crafting for Kirara, the two-piece set is generally the only kind players will want to use from this set.

Kirara scales off of health points and needs lots of them to maximize her skillset, so pairing the two-piece version of this set alongside another two-piece set focused on health points is a strong idea.

Vourukasha’s Glow

Two-piece effect: Raises the wearer’s health points by 20 percent.

Raises the wearer’s health points by 20 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 10 percent. When the equipping character takes damage, this damage bonus is increased by 80 percent for five seconds and can stack up to five times. How long each stack lasts is determined separately from the other existing stacks and these effects may be activated whether or not the wearer is active on the battlefield.

Raises elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 10 percent. When the equipping character takes damage, this damage bonus is increased by 80 percent for five seconds and can stack up to five times. How long each stack lasts is determined separately from the other existing stacks and these effects may be activated whether or not the wearer is active on the battlefield. Location: This set can be obtained from the Molten Iron Fortress Domain in Gavireh Lajavard, Sumeru.

The full four-piece set is not a great choice for Kirara’s skillset, but pairing the two-piece version of this set with the two-piece Tenacity of the Millelith is an excellent option for her. This will grant her a total health point increase of 40 percent which will help her shielding and general capabilities.

Deepwood Memories

Two-piece effect: Grants a Dendro damage bonus of 15 percent.

Grants a Dendro damage bonus of 15 percent. Four-piece effect: After successfully striking an opponent with an elemental skill or an elemental burst the targeted foe will then have their Dendro resistance decreased by 30 percent for eight seconds. This effect can be activated at any point and regardless of whether the equipping character is active on the battlefield.

After successfully striking an opponent with an elemental skill or an elemental burst the targeted foe will then have their Dendro resistance decreased by 30 percent for eight seconds. This effect can be activated at any point and regardless of whether the equipping character is active on the battlefield. Location: Players can obtain artifacts from this set by taking on the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain at Gandha Hill, Sumeru.

Since Kirara’s abilities make her suited to a more support-focused role, the Deepwood Memories set is generally not one of the best options for her. However, if you are specifically looking to build her Dendro damage then the two-piece version of this set is a viable choice.

If you’re running another Dendro character on the same team as Kirara and that character is focused on dishing out heavy damage, then the four-piece set could be a decent choice for Kirara. However, it is generally best to only equip the two-piece version of this set and instead pair it with another two-piece set.

Noblesse Oblige

Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s elemental burst damage by 20 percent.

Raises the equipping character’s elemental burst damage by 20 percent. Four-piece effect: After an elemental burst has been cast, all party members will have their attack increased by 20 percent for 12 seconds. This ability cannot stack but can be activated again as soon as its duration has concluded.

After an elemental burst has been cast, all party members will have their attack increased by 20 percent for 12 seconds. This ability cannot stack but can be activated again as soon as its duration has concluded. Location: This set can be obtained from the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain at Mt. Aocang, Liyue.

The Nobless Oblige artifact set is one of Genshin’s most powerful and versatile options. Players can equip it on Kirara in the two-piece version to raise the damage dealt by her elemental burst but more importantly, can equip it on her to grant the entire party a powerful attack increase.

If you’re specifically looking to increase Kirara’s skills, then the Nobless Oblige set likely isn’t for you. But if you are looking to build her as a strong support unit that will bolster her allies then the full four-piece set is one you may want to consider.

Instructor

Two-piece effect: Raises elemental mastery by 80.

Raises elemental mastery by 80. Four-piece effect: After successfully activating an elemental reaction, all party members will have their elemental mastery raised by 120 for eight seconds.

After successfully activating an elemental reaction, all party members will have their elemental mastery raised by 120 for eight seconds. Location: Can be obtained by vanquishing elite enemies, normal bosses, and weekly bosses. Players can also claim artifacts from this set by obtaining the Domain Reliquary: Tier III or the Domain Reliquary: Tier II box from the Spiral Abyss and from opening chests around Teyvat.

This set is generally more of a placeholder artifact set as opposed to one that players should have Kirara use permanently since it does not have a five-star rarity version available. However, it is a strong choice for players seeking to build Kirara as an impressive support unit since it will allow her to amplify her teammate’s abilities.

The elemental mastery bonus the full four-piece set grants to the entire team allows Kirara to help supply more powerful elemental reactions. If the team composition you craft for her is based on elemental reactions, then this set is a solid choice for her.

Based on my experience with Genshin’s artifacts, combining two different artifact sets instead of equipping a full four-piece set can be a powerful move for many characters. Kirara is one such character who will experience massive benefits from having two different artifact sets rather than one full four-piece set on her.

The best artifact combinations payers can equip Kirara with are as follows.

Two-piece Tenacity of the Millelith and two-piece Vourukasha’s Glow

Two-piece Tenacity of the Millelith and two-piece Noblesse Oblige

Two-piece Noblesse Oblige and two-piece Vourukasha’s Glow

Two-piece Deepwood Memories and two-piece Tenacity of the Millelith

Two-piece Deepwood Memories and two-piece Noblesse Oblige

Two-piece Vourukasha’s Glow and two-piece Deepwood Memories

Two-piece Deepwood Memories and two-piece Instructor

Two-piece Instructor and two-piece Noblesse Oblige

Two-piece Instructor and two-piece Tenacity of the Millelith

Two-piece Instructor and two-piece Vourukasha’s Glow

