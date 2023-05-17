Best weapons for Kirara in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s roster of playable Dendro characters has slowly but surely been expanded to match the number of playable units available for all other element types after being the only unplayable element of the seven for years. The Version 3.7 update is expanding the Dendro roster even further as Kirara, a four-star force, joins Teyvat and allows players to use her in combat once they’ve equipped her with the best weapon possible.

The feline-themed Dendro character will be available for Travelers to obtain throughout the first half of Genshin’s Version 3.7 update. Her debut run will occur on two rerun banners, one of which is for the five-star Pyro Bow character Yoimiya and the other is for the five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko. Kirara will be much easier to obtain than usual for her debut run as her drop rate will be increased and she will be one of three four-star units with a higher likelihood of being unlocked.

Image via miHoYo

Related: 20 best Serenitea Pot Replica ID codes in Genshin Impact

Kirara is a Dendro unit with defensive capabilities and will consistently apply a shield through her elemental skill. She also possesses one of the most useful exploration skills for navigating around the treacherous terrain of Teyvat. Kirara’s exploration ability allows her to turn into a feline-themed delivery package that consumes less stamina and can climb up walls with ease.

With all of her unique assets combined, Kirara is a powerful support unit Travelers can use to activate Dendro elemental reactions, keep characters safe, and navigate through even the most complex areas of Teyvat. Even if you don’t want her on your go-to team, she’s still a powerful character to have built due to her exploration ability.

Whether you want to use Kirara regularly or want her built for when you do need her, she’s going to need a powerful sword to amplify her abilities. Luckily, there are many different powerful ones players can choose from including both five-star and four-star types.

What’s the best weapon for Kirara in Genshin Impact?

Overall, players will want to equip Kirara with a weapon that enhances supporting qualities. This includes statistics like:

Elemental mastery

Energy recharge

Health points

Factors like critical damage, attack, and critical rate aren’t super important for Kirara’s build since she should primarily be focused on supporting the damage dealers on her team. Elemental mastery will increase the effectiveness of her Dendro element when it’s mixed in powerful elemental reactions, energy recharge will raise the rate energy is restored, and health points will help scale Kirara’s skillset and ensure she is around to grant her support when needed.

All weapons are discussed at the lowest possible level, so as Travelers work on building them they will experience even better benefits.

Image via miHoYo

Best five-star swords for Kirara in Genshin Impact

Since Kirara is a four-star unit, enhancing her abilities by equipping a five-star weapon is the best way to help her perform better. There are three solid five-star options for her, but if more arise in the future they will be added here.

Key of Khaj-Nisut

Although this sword is the signature weapon for the five-star Hydro Sword character Nilou, it is an excellent choice for Kirara too. This sword provides a massive health increase, which is excellent for Kirara’s skillset, and raises elemental mastery, which is great for her role as a supporting unit.

The “Sunken Song of the Sands” ability the Key of Khaj-Nisut possesses increases the equipping character’s health points by 20 percent and comes with health points as its buildable statistic. When an elemental skill successfully strikes an enemy, the Grand Hymn effect is then activated for 20 seconds.

Grand Hymn raises the wielder’s elemental mastery by 0.12 percent of their maximum health points. This effect may be activated once every 0.3 seconds and can stack up to three times. When the Grand Hymn effect has stacked the maximum of three times or when the duration of the third stack is reset, elemental mastery is increased for all party members by 0.2 percent of the equipping character’s maximum health points.

Image via miHoYo

Freedom-Sworn

The Freedom-Sworn sword, which is the signature weapon of the five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha, features buildable elemental mastery as its secondary statistic which is an excellent choice for building Kirara’s potency and effectiveness within elemental reactions.

Freedom-Sworn’s “Revolutionary Chorale” ability increases the wielder’s damage by 10 percent. Additionally, when the equipping character activates an elemental reaction, they then gain one Sigil of Rebellion. This ability can activate once every 0.5 seconds regardless of whether the equipping character is actively fighting on the battlefield.

When two Sigils of Rebellion have been obtained, they are then consumed to activate the “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” effect for 12 seconds. This effect raises normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 16 percent and increases attack by 20 percent.

After “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” has been activated, players cannot gain any new Sigils of Rebellion for 20 seconds.

Skyward Blade

Genshin’s Skyward set of weapons is incredibly reliable and versatile across a wide range of playable units. The sword version of this set, which is the Skyward Blade, featured energy recharge as its secondary statistic and is a solid option for Kirara.

The effects of this sword are called “Sky-Piercing Fang” and focus mostly on attack aspects which aren’t the best choice for Kirara’s support-based skillset, but since it comes with buildable energy recharge it is still a viable option. Skyward Blade is one of the easier five-star weapons to obtain which likely means more players have it and can equip Kirara with it.

“Sky-Piercing Fang” increases critical rate by four percent. After an elemental burst has been cast, Skypiercing Might is activated and grants the following buffs.

Movement speed is increased by 10 percent.

Attack speed is raised by 10 percent.

Normal and charged attack hits deal bonus damage equal to 20 percent of the total attack.

The effects of Skypiercing Might last for a total of 12 seconds.

Best four-star swords for Kirara in Genshin Impact

Four-star weapons are much easier to obtain than those of a higher rarity and most of them are strong options. Generally, players should only equip a character with a four-star weapon as a placeholder until they are able to unlock a five-star weapon instead.

Image via miHoYo

Xiphos’ Moonlight

One of the most versatile and solid four-star pieces of equipment in all of Teyvat is Xiphos’ Moonlight, which is another great choice for Kirara. This sword has buildable elemental mastery which works great with Kirara’s supporting Dendro skillset.

The “Jinni’s Whisper” effect activates every 10 seconds and grants 0.036 percent energy recharge for each point of elemental mastery the equipping character possesses. This lasts for 12 seconds and grants nearby party members 30 percent of the buff’s effects for the same 12 seconds.

If multiple characters on the same team wield this weapon, its effects can be stacked for even greater effects. The abilities of this sword may activate regardless of whether the equipping character is on the battlefield.

Players who are seeking a well-rounded, support-focused sword will find that this is the overall best four-star option for Kirara since it buffs her support capabilities in a few different ways.

Sapwood Blade

The Sapwood Blade is specifically designed to enhance Dendro elemental reactions, which makes it a superb option for Kirara. It comes with energy recharge as its secondary statistic and the “Forest Sanctuary” ability is completely built around the various Dendro elemental reactions.

After Hyperbloom, Bloom, Aggravate, Burgeon, Burning, Quicken, or Spread is activated, a Leaf of Consciousness is then spawned nearby for up to 10 seconds. Once players pick this asset up, an elemental mastery increase of 60 is applied for 12 seconds.

Only one Leaf of Consciousness can be created every 20 seconds but they may generate regardless of whether the equipping character is actively out on the battlefield. The effects produced by the Leaf of Consciousness cannot stack.

Image via miHoYo

Favonius Sword

Although not as good as the other two four-star swords, the Favonius Sword is still a solid contender for Kirara. The “Windfall” ability that this weapon possesses causes critical hits to have a 60 percent chance of restoring a few elemental particles. These particles will regenerate six energy for the equipping character.

The Favonius Sword also has energy recharge which is one of the most important aspects in building a support unit like Kirara. If you can obtain any of the previously mentioned weapons, those will be better choices for her, but the Favonius Sword is still a reliable option for players who are struggling to unlock other weapons.

Dot Esports gathered this information by playing Genshin Impact Version 3.6 “A Parade of Providence” on PC.

About the author