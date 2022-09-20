This sword is one of the five forgeable weapons of Sumeru.

The Genshin Impact 3.0 version brought five new forgeable weapons based on tales from kings, the desert, and the moonlight.

You’ll have to complete several tasks to get the different Blueprints for all the Sumeru forgeable weapons. If you only want the Sapwood Blade Sword, however, you can do the first quest and trade one Stories of You and the Aranara for the sword’s Blueprint.

How to get the Sapwood Blade Sword in Genshin

You’ll have to get to the Aranyaka Part II: Dream Nursery chain of quests first, before getting any of the Sumeru forgeable weapons. Their Bluprints become available as you complete the sub-quests from The World of Aranara, which is the first one to unlock after you complete The Lost Child quest.

Look for Amadhiah in Vimara Village to start The World of Aranara and begin your search for the Stories of You and the Aranara so you can exchange them for the Sapwood Blade Sword recipe and the other Sumeru forgeable weapons.

Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map

You can get the first copy of Stories of You and the Aranara from Arama after completing the tasks he has given you to enter the realm of the Vanarana during the Dream Nursery quest.

The other Stories of You and the Aranara can be found with Varuna Gatha in the A Prayer for Rain in the Fecund Land quest, with Agnihotra Sutra in The Final Chapter, Vimana Agama: Dev Delver Chapter, and with Aranyaka Part 3: “Hello,” “Thank You,” and the Final “Goodbye” quest.

Those quests unlock as you complete them in order.

Once you have the Stories of You and the Aranara copy, go to Aravinay’s Shop beside the Tree of Dreams and trade them for the Genshin weapon recipes you want.

Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map

The Sapwood Blade Sword’s Squire recipe is called the Tale of the Desert and you’ll need a Midlander Sword Billet, 50 Crystal Chunks, 50 White Iron Chunks, and 500 Mora to forge it.

Sapwood Blade Sword stats

Screengrab via miHoYo

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Base ATK : 44 to 565 ATK

: 44 to 565 ATK Secondary Stat : 6,7% to 30.6% Energy Recharge

: 6,7% to 30.6% Energy Recharge Passive: Forest Sanctuary: After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness effect cannot stack.

Rank Passive upgrades R1 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack. R2 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 75 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack. R3 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 90 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack. R4 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 105 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack. R5 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 120 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack.

All of Sapwood Blade Sword’s ascension materials

All weapons can upgrade up to level 90, which equates to six ascensions. Each upgrade requires some items to be made such as Mora and two other weapon ascension materials that can be harvested throughout the map.