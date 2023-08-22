How to find and beat Ninianne of the Lake in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s Hydro region of Fontaine is home to many unique characters and foes, but one of the most interesting groups in the area is the Fontaine local legends. These are special enemies you can take on throughout the region and Ninianne of the Lake is one of the more formidable ones you’ll come across.

If you are hoping to find and vanquish Ninianne of the Lake, you’ll need to know where they can be found and how to go about fighting them.

Where to find Ninianne of the Lake in Genshin

Fontaine’s local legend Ninianne of the Lake is hanging out in the Beryl region of the Hydro nation. You can find them on a small island just off the northern coast of Elynas.

Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

How to defeat Ninianne of the Lake in Genshin

Compared to some of the other Fontaine local legends, Ninianne can be quite difficult to defeat since they pack a lot of health and move very rapidly. The key to defeating Ninianne is to bring the right elements to the battle and to bring a strong shielder or healer.

Generally, defeating Ninianne of the Lake will be easiest when you focus on powerful elemental reactions with Dendro characters, Electro characters, Pyro characters, or Geo characters while avoiding Hydro characters completely. Even though Anemo isn’t one of the best elements, you may also want to consider bringing an Anemo recruit since these characters possess powerful exploration abilities that will help you gain an advantage over this foe.

Since Ninianne is a Hydro creature, she will be inflicted by this element constantly. Because of this, any Hydro recruits you bring will be mostly useless. However, you can play off of Ninianne’s Hydro to create powerful elemental reactions that will make vanquishing this boss extremely easy which is why you want Dendro, Electro, Pyro, or Geo present on your team.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

This enemy has fairly strong attacks, so it’s also a great idea to consider bringing along a powerful healer, shielder, or even both. Characters like Zhongli, Baizhu, Bennett, or Kuki Shinobu can be great allies here since they provide powerful shielding and healing abilities.

Ninianne can easily strike you for massive amounts of health points depending on the strength of the attack that hits you. One of my characters got hit for around 10,000 health points with just one strike. This foe also moves incredibly quickly, so it is also useful to be on the move frequently or employ an Anemo character like Wanderer or Kazuha to gain the high ground and stay out of line from this foe’s attacks.

Anemo isn’t one of the most useful elements for this battle, but the exploration abilities these recruits can provide are useful if you are struggling to dodge Ninianne of the Lake’s attacks. As long as the rest of your team is made up of the recommended elements, bringing one Anemo character to gain high ground will make the battle easier.

Some strong team lineups you can use to take on Ninianne of the Lake include:

Nahida, Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, and Alhaitham

Kazuha, Zhongli, Hu Tao, and Bennett

Alhaitham, Baizhu, Nahida, and Yae Miko

Xiangling, Bennett, Kuki Shinobu, and Zhongli

Generally, you just need to construct a team with good elemental synergy focused around elemental reactions like Hyperbloom of Vaporize. Ninianne has a lot of health points and strikes hard, so using elemental reactions is the best way to lower their health as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you vanquish Ninianne of the Lake, you’ll unlock the Version 4.0 achievement “Ninianne of the Lake” for successfully taking down this legendary foe. Fontaine has quite a few different local legends you can take on, and some are easy with any lineup like the Iron Viscount while Ninianne of the Lake is tough to take on without the right team build.

