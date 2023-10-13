Genshin Impact’s entire Teyvat map just leaked—and it looks incredible

Ever since Genshin Impact first launched on Sept. 28, 2020, the vast world of Teyvat has regularly expanded to gradually allow players access to each of the seven regions. And while we still haven’t been able to visit all of these regions just yet, a massive leak uncovered by the community on Oct. 12 has been circulating and grants a complete view of the entire map of Teyvat.

This leak adds a bunch of mountains on an island together north of Fontaine, a huge area connected to the Anemo region of Mondstadt, a big mountain range northwest of Fontaine, and a desert region to the west of Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth.

A general idea of where each region might go in the currently blank areas of the Teyvat map based on the leaked map is as follows.

This is where the expansions may go based on the current map of Teyvat. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map | Remix by Kacee Fay

The area located directly north of Fontaine is speculated to be the Cryo region of Snezhnaya, which will be the last element-based region of Teyvat we travel to with Chapter VI of the Archon quest. This area is ruled over by the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa, who leads both the general Fatui and the notorious Fatui Harbingers.

Teyvat’s first region ever was Mondstadt, and the Anemo region definitely needs some help to become anywhere near as impressive as the other playable regions are. Luckily, leaks have been circulating for years that this area will expand, which is also expected to be tied to the highly anticipated arrival of Varka.

Mondstadt’s expansion is featured in the map leak and unsurprisingly sits right above the currently accessible areas of the Anemo region. It seems to extend quite a ways to the north and appears to be quite close to the suspected region of Snezhnaya.

Natlan and Snezhnaya are home to the other two Archons we’ll get to meet and recruit. Image via miHoYo

The last leaked areas included on the complete Teyvat map seem to possibly be pieces of the Pyro region, which is Natlan. It’s currently unclear exactly where this region will sit, but since one NPC named Augustus Lovelace in Sumeru mentioned needing to pass through the deserts of Sumeru to reach it, at least part of Natlan is confirmed to be west of Sumeru.

On the leaked map, there’s also an area west of Fontaine that is believed to be part of Natlan too, but we won’t know for sure until Chapter V of the Archon quest takes us to the Pyro region to meet their Archon Murata.

Overall, the leaked map is massive, and traveling around the complete version of Teyvat will be a huge task even with the help of Teleport Waypoints. But Teyvat looks so impressive that the work it will take to reach and explore each region will be well worth the effort.

It’s going to be quite a while before any of these leaked areas are actually released for Travelers to explore, though. The next time Teyvat is suspected of expanding again is in the Version 4.2 update for another Fontaine expansion, so it might only be a few weeks before we gain another region of Teyvat to explore.

You can’t set off to Snezhnaya, Natlan, or the rumored Mondstadt expansion just yet, but you can still enjoy the latest content the Hydro nation of Fontaine has to offer when Version 4.2 arrives on Nov. 8.

About the author