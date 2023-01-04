Best weapons for Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact

The second half of Genshin Impact’s Version 3.3 update has brought back the five-star Hydro Sword character Kamisato Ayato for his second-ever banner run. Now that many players are attaining the Inazuman character for the first time, players hoping to utilize his powerful skillset will need to ensure they have an impressive weapon to complement his dynamic Hydro abilities.

Every step of character-building is immensely important in determining how a character performs in battle, but perhaps the most important aspect of all is the weapon they get towield. This is because any fully leveled-up weapon grants extremely powerful buffs and abilities based on its skill set.

Because weapons are such a critical aspect of character building, players will want to choose the weapon that they equip Kamisato Ayato with carefully and ensure that it also lines up with the artifacts equipped on him and the team that he is on.

What’s the best weapon for Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact?

The Hydro character is one of Genshin’s best damage-dealing units, but he only truly shines when he is built for and utilized in this role. Players will thus want to equip him with a weapon centered around damage output.

All weapon statistics are at the lowest ascension level, which means that players who work on leveling them up will see increased success when they do so. No weapon is impressive at the lowest level, but players can continuously work on them just as they must also continuously work on building playable characters up.

Best five-star swords for Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact

Genshin’s roster of five-star characters will always be the best of the best in all of Teyvat. This means that five-star characters, Kamisato Ayato included, boast powerful and dynamic skill sets that need an impressive weapon to match them. Thus, players should work toward obtaining a five-star weapon for any five-star character they attain—and the same goes for the Hydro leader.

Haran Geppaku Futsu

This weapon is designed specifically for Kamisato Ayato, so it’s not too surprising that this is the overall best weapon to equip the Hydro character with. The “Honed Flow” ability of this weapon grants a 12 percent elemental damage bonus.

When other party members utilize elemental skills, the wielder of this weapon will then gain one Wavespike stack. Up to two stacks of Wavespike may be attained, and this effect may be activated every 0.3 seconds.

All stacks of Wavespike will be consumed when the wielder of Haran Geppaku Futsu utilizes an elemental skill. The consumed Wavespike stacks will be converted into Rippling Upheaval, with each stack converting to one instance of a 20 percent normal attack damage increase for eight seconds.

The buildable statistic of Haran Geppaku Futsu that players can raise over time is critical rate. This is a good statistic for any character but is especially important for Kamisato Ayato due to his primary damage dealer abilities.

Primordial Jade Cutter

The “Protector’s Virtue” ability of this sword will increase the wielder’s health points by 20 percent. While health isn’t one of the most important statistics for building Kamisato Ayato, this weapon’s powerful skillset grants an attack bonus based on health points which makes them more enticing for the Hydro character.

The attack bonus of this weapon is granted based on 1.2 percent of the wielder’s maximum health points. This sword has a buildable critical rate statistic which makes it a powerful choice for the primary damage-dealing character Kamisato Ayato.

Mistsplitter Reforged

Another solid option for Kamisato Ayato is Mistsplitter Reforged, which is focused on elemental damage. The “Mistsplitter’s Edge” ability of this weapon grants a 12 percent elemental damage bonus and the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem, which can stack up to three times.

With one stack, Mistsplitter’s Emblem grants an eight percent elemental damage bonus.

With two stacks, Mistsplitter’s Emblem grants a 16 percent elemental damage bonus.

With three stacks, Mistsplitter’s Emblem grants a 28 percent elemental damage bonus.

A stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem can be gained in a few different ways.

One stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem may be obtained when a normal attack deals elemental damage. This stack lasts for five seconds.

A stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem may be obtained when an elemental burst is utilized. This stack lasts for 10 seconds.

One stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem may be obtained when the wielder’s energy is less than 100 percent. This stack lasts until your energy is full.

Every stack is determined independently from the others. Mistsplitter Reforged’s buildable statistic is critical damage which is equally as important as critical rate and thus is another excellent option for the Hydro character.

Freedom-Sworn

The Freedom-Sworn sword has the complex “Revolutionary Chorale” ability that is a powerful choice for Kamisato Ayato. This weapon increases general damage by 10 percent.

When the wielder of this weapon activates an elemental reaction, a Sigil of Rebellion is then gained. A Sigil of Rebellion may be gained once every 0.5 seconds and can be attained even when the character wielding this weapon is not the one currently fighting on the battlefield.

After two Sigils of Rebellion have been gained, the wielder of this weapon then consumes them to grant all party members the secondary “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” effect for 12 seconds. This effect increases the damage dealt by normal, charged, and plunging attacks by 16 percent and raises attack by 20 percent. After this ability has been attained, new Sigils of Rebellion cannot be attained for 20 seconds.

Skyward Blade

Genshin’s Skyward set of five-star weapons is one of their most versatile and is among the easiest five-star weapons to attain. Thus, the Skyward Blade is a strong choice for Kamisato Ayato and should be easier for most players to get.

The “Sky-Piercing Fang” ability of this weapon increases critical rate by four percent. When an elemental burst is utilized, “Skypiercing Might” is gained, which then increases movement speed and attack speed by 10 percent. It also causes normal and charged attack hits to dish out further damage that is equal to 20 percent of attack. This ability lasts for 12 seconds.

Skyward Blade’s buildable asset is energy recharge which is quite powerful on Kamisato Ayato since it allows him to recharge his abilities quicker to dish out powerful Hydro damage more consistently.

Best four-star swords for Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact

While four-star weapons are always strong choices for any Genshin character, they are also rather difficult to obtain. Luckily a number of solid four-star weapons exist, which means that players can equip Kamisato Ayato with a four-star weapon until they are able to get a more powerful five-star one.

The Black Sword

One of Teyvat’s best four-star swords is The Black Sword, which can be obtained from Genshin’s Battle Pass. The “Justice” ability of this weapon increases the damage dealt by normal and charged attacks by 20 percent.

This weapon also regenerates 60 percent of attack into health points whenever a normal or charged attack successfully strikes a critical hit but may only occur once every five seconds. The buildable statistic of this weapon is critical rate, which also helps to make it an excellent choice for the Hydro character.

Amenoma Kageuchi

This weapon can be obtained by any Traveler who has made it to Inazuma and then takes on “The Farmer’s Treasure” world quest. The “Iwakura Succession” ability of this weapon causes one Succession Seed to be obtained when an elemental skill has been utilized.

“Iwakura Succession” can only be utilized once every five seconds. A Succession Seed will last for 30 seconds and up to three of them can be obtained at any given point.

When an elemental burst has been utilized, all Succession Seeds will then be consumed. After two seconds have passed, the wielder of this weapon will then gain six energy for each Succession Seed that was consumed.

Xiphos’ Moonlight

The “Jinni’s Whisper” focuses on energy recharge and elemental mastery, which are two key aspects players should focus on when building Kamisato Ayato. Every 10 seconds, the wielder will be granted a 0.036 percent energy recharge for every point of elemental mastery that they have for 12 seconds.

Party members will gain 30 percent of this buff for the same time period as the wielder. This ability may be activated even when the wielder is not on the field and can also stack if other party members wield the same weapon.

The buildable static of Xiphos’ Moonlight is elemental mastery, which makes it a solid option for Kamisato Ayato.

The Hydro leader from Inazuma will be available with an increased drop rate on his featured “Azure Excursion” banner until Jan 17. Once his featured banner run comes to an end, it will likely be at least six months before Kamisato Ayato gets another rerun—and potentially much longer than that. Thus, any players hoping to add the powerful Hydro damage dealer to their team should spend their Primogems on the Inazuman character before his banner comes to an end.