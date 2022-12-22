Best teams for Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact

The head of the Kamisato Clan in Inazuma is Kamisato Ayato, a focused and dedicated five-star Hydro Sword character. He is among the top damage-dealing units that players can utilize in Genshin Impact, but he also lacks versatility outside of this role which means that players will need to carefully assemble a team around him.

Constructing a great team in Genshin is perhaps one of the most difficult tasks to perfect since so many aspects have to be taken into account to find success.

The weapon that each individual character wields, what artifacts are equipped on them, each unique element, and even the weapon type of each individual play a massive role in what the synergy between a team looks like.

The best Kamisato Ayato team in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayato can technically function as either the primary or secondary damage-dealing unit on any given team, but he will be far superior in battle when he is the one on the battlefield most frequently dealing the most damage. Thus, players will want to build him for a primary damage-dealing role and fill in the other supporting roles around him.

How to create a good team comp for Kamisato Ayato

Regardless of the team players create, Kamisato Ayato should be the primary damage dealer on the team with the rest of the lineup chosen around his abilities and skillset. With his abilities in mind, an outline for the best Kamisato team composition is as follows.

The first character should be Kamisato Ayato who functions as the main damage-dealing force on the team. He will dish out efficient Hydro damage against targets and will help support himself and his team with his powerful elemental burst.

The second character on Kamisato Ayato’s team should be some kind of powerful secondary damage dealer. They can spend almost as much time on the battlefield as Kamisato Ayato but should ultimately be there to support his abilities and fill in the time between his cooldowns.

The third character on this team should be a support unit that is there to shield, heal, buff, or otherwise help bolster Kamisato Ayato and the rest of the team in battle.

The final team member can be a character of any type but should be one that compliments Kamisato Ayato’s skillset and is there to fill in whatever players find themselves lacking. This might mean adding another damage dealer to the team, adding a healing unit, or otherwise working to raise the overall success of the team.

The five best Kamisato Ayato team compositions in Genshin Impact

Although Kamisato Ayato is a rigid character who only excels in one role, he surprisingly still has immense versatility when it comes to the teammates that can accompany him in battle. He will excel within most lineups as long as Hydro-related elemental reactions are a core focus of the team composition as these are the main key to ensuring the team executes powerful damage.

Some of the best characters that will play well with the Hydro character are:

Five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida

Five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan

Five-star Cryo Bow character Ganyu

Five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha

Five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli

Five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun

Five-star Anemo Bow character Venti

Four-star Electro Sword character Kuki Shinobu

Four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett

Four-star Geo Polearm character Yun Jin

Four-star Cryo Bow character Diona

These are just a few of the best characters that can be placed on a team lineup with Kamisato Ayato, but he will always shine with most lineups as long as the team composition is built to amplify his abilities and create elemental reactions.

With the aforementioned characters in mind, here are five of the best team compositions that can currently be made for Kamisato Ayato.

1) Kamisato Ayato, Nahida, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Kuki Shinobu

This Hyperbloom lineup packs a powerful punch and is currently one of the most powerful teams that Genshin players can utilize with Kamisato Ayato. Kamisato Ayato’s Hydro mixes with the Dendro element of the five-star Catalyst character Nahida to produce Bloom which then activates Dendro Cores. The four-star Electro Sword character Kuki Shinobu then comes in with Electro to activate Hyperbloom which then dishes out powerful damage.

The last member of this team lineup is the five-star Anemo Sword character Kazuha who works as an all-around versatile support unit for the rest of the team. Kazuha can group enemies up for Kamisato Ayato to take out, exact overall crowd control, provide quick energy recharge for the whole team, and grant a powerful damage buff.

While this exact lineup is the most optimal one, players can make a few substitutions if needed. Nahida could be swapped with a four-star Dendro character like the Traveler or Collei if need be, Kazuha could be switched for another support and crowd control unit like Venti, and pretty much any Electro character can be swapped in instead of Kuki Shinobu if you’re seeking a more powerful unit, but what’s nice about utilizing her over others is that she will also heal and support the team while most other Electro units won’t.

2) Kamisato Ayato, Yelan, Nahida, and Bennett

The dual Hydro element grants Hydro resonance which means the maximum health points of the entire team will be raised by 25 percent. Kamisato Ayato and the five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan excel as Hydro forces applying Hydro to all they come into contact with.

Nahida can react with the Hydro element from the duo to then activate Bloom. Lastly, the four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett can activate the Dendro Cores created by Bloom to trigger Burgeon. Bennett also provides healing and attack buffs which makes him an all-around excellent support unit for this lineup.

3) Kamisato Ayato, Nahida, Kuki Shinobu, and Yun Jin

The dynamic and powerful duo of Kamisato Ayato and Nahida returns a third time because the combination of Hydro and Dendro is quite a powerful one. Kuki Shinobu is another character appearing again because of her unique balance between powerful Electro abilities and healing.

The new addition to this mixed-up lineup is the four-star Geo Polearm character. She works to increase normal attack damage and if players can also get her to C6 she will further buff the team with an attack speed increase.

4) Kamisato Ayato, Raiden Shogun, Diona, and Yun Jin

One of Genshin’s best characters is the five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun and she makes a powerful companion to Kamisato Ayato’s Hydro abilities. Combined with Hydro, Cryo, or Geo, Raiden Shogun’s Electro element produces some powerful elemental reactions that dish out damage and shield the team.

This team lineup has an excellent balance of four different elements that allows for quite a few powerful elemental reactions to take place. It also works to overall amplify Kamisato Ayato’s skillset while also creating a powerful environment for elements to mix which is always the main focus of any good team composition should be.

Players can make some substitutions on this team if needed. Raiden Shogun could be swapped for a four-star Electro unit like Fischl or Kuki Shinobu, Diona could be swapped out for Zhongli for similar effects, although he won’t grant healing but will be an overall stronger shield and support unit, and no perfect swaps for Yun Jin exist but another support unit like Candace could work decently well.

5) Kamisato Ayato, Ganyu, Venti, and Zhongli

The combination of Kamisato Ayato and the five-star Cryo Bow character Ganyu allows players to inflict the Frozen elemental reaction on enemies which then allows Kamisato Ayato to easily dispense of them. The five-star Anemo Bow character Ventis excels as crowd control and will work to round up all enemies so that the primary damage-dealing duo of Kamisato Ayato and Ganyu can quickly take them out.

Venti’s powerful elemental burst also plays extremely well with Ganyu’s ability, which further backs his role as a damage-dealing and supporting character there to assist Kamisato Ayato and Ganyu. Lastly, Zhongli is one of Genshin’s best support units due to his nearly impenetrable shields and he will ensure the entire team stays safe and string through any battle while also adding the Geo element into the mix. If Cryo resonance and healing are more important to you, Zhongli could be swapped with the four-star Cryo Bow character Diona for these added bonuses.

The Hydro Sword character will be available for his second-ever banner run during the second half of Version 3.3 of Genshin when he will be a featured five-star with an increased drop rate on his special “Azure Excursion” banner.

Kamisato Ayato will be running alongside the five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun which means players will want to consider which of the two they want to spend their Primogems on before wishing as both characters are powerful but unique forces.