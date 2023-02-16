One of Genshin Impact’s first released five-star characters has finally received another rerun after being unobtainable for over a year. The Pyro Polearm character Hu Tao from Liyue has, at last, gotten another run of her “Moment of Bloom” banner for the second half of the Version 3.4 update which means players adding her to their rosters will want to get to work farming her required resources.

Hu Tao is a Pyro powerhouse and is generally believed to be the best Pyro character in all of Teyvat. This makes her an exceptionally powerful recruit that players should certainly consider adding to their rosters. She is also, however, running right alongside the incredible Hydro Archer Yelan, so players have a rather tough choice to make.

Hu Tao farming guide in Genshin Impact

Compared to other Genshin characters, Hu Tao is a fairly early-game recruit, which means that most of her resources are easy for any player to obtain. Characters that were released earlier on in Genshin tend to come with easier foes to fight and resources that are found all around Teyvat since they have been around for so long.

All Ascension Materials for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

The most essential aspect of building a Genshin character is Ascension. For Hu Tao, players will need to gather a total of 420,000 Mora, 46 Juvenile Jade, one Agnidus Agate Sliver, nine Agnidus Agate Fragment, nine Agnidus Agate Chunk, six Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 168 Silk Flower, 18 Whopperflower Nectar, 30 Shimmering Nectar, and 36 Energy Nectar.

This is quite a lot of resources, but players can break these numbers down for each individual level.

Ascension to level one requires 20,000 Mora, one Agnidus Agate Sliver, three Silk Flower, and three Whopperflower Nectar.

requires 20,000 Mora, one Agnidus Agate Sliver, three Silk Flower, and three Whopperflower Nectar. Ascension to level two requires 40,000 Mora, three Agnidus Agate Fragment, two Juvenile Jade, 10 Silk Flower, and 15 Whopperflower Nectar.

requires 40,000 Mora, three Agnidus Agate Fragment, two Juvenile Jade, 10 Silk Flower, and 15 Whopperflower Nectar. Ascension to level three requires 60,000 Mora, six Agnidus Agate Fragment, four Juvenile Jade, 20 Silk Flower, and 12 Shimmering Nectar.

requires 60,000 Mora, six Agnidus Agate Fragment, four Juvenile Jade, 20 Silk Flower, and 12 Shimmering Nectar. Ascension to level four requires 80,000 Mora, three Agnidus Agate Chunk, eight Juvenile Jade, 30 Silk Flower, and 18 Shimmering Nectar.

requires 80,000 Mora, three Agnidus Agate Chunk, eight Juvenile Jade, 30 Silk Flower, and 18 Shimmering Nectar. Ascension to level five requires 100,000 Mora, six Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12 Juvenile Jade, 45 Silk Flower, and 12 Energy Nectar.

requires 100,000 Mora, six Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12 Juvenile Jade, 45 Silk Flower, and 12 Energy Nectar. Ascension to level six requires 120,000 Mora, six Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 20 Juvenile Jade, 60 Silk Flower, and 24 Energy Nectar.

Where to get Agnidus Agate in Genshin Impact

Every one of Genshin’s seven elements has a special Ascension jewel associated with it. Agnidus Agate is the Pyro version of this gem and comes in four different rarities.

Agnidus Agate Sliver: This is the two-star version of the Ascension material.

This is the two-star version of the Ascension material. Agnidus Agate Fragment: This is the three-star version of the Ascension material.

This is the three-star version of the Ascension material. Agnidus Agate Chunk: This is the four-star version of the Ascension material.

This is the four-star version of the Ascension material. Agnidus Agate Gemstone: This is the five-star version of the Ascension material.

Because of how commonly players will find themselves needing all seven types of Ascension gems, they are all fairly easy to obtain in Teyvat. The various levels of Agnidus Agate can be obtained in seven unique ways.

Normal and Weekly bosses: Players can obtain Agnidus Agate by vanquishing a few different types of elite enemies. Normal bosses: Agnidus Agate may be obtained by vanquishing the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, Primo Geovishap, Pyro Regisvine, and Pyro Hypostasis. Weekly bosses: Agnidus Agate can be obtained by vanquishing formidable foes in the Beneath the Dragon-Queller (Azhdaha) challenge, Narukami Island: Tenshukaku (La Signora) challenge, and the Wolf of the North (Andrius) challenge.

Players can obtain Agnidus Agate by vanquishing a few different types of elite enemies. Alchemy: Players can utilize the helpful Alchemy function at any crafting station to convert another elemental gem type into the Agnidus Agate that Hu Tao needs. This function requires any gem type along with Dust of Azoth to perform the gem conversion process.

Players can utilize the helpful Alchemy function at any crafting station to convert another elemental gem type into the Agnidus Agate that Hu Tao needs. This function requires any gem type along with Dust of Azoth to perform the gem conversion process. Crafting: Each of Teyvat’s unique elemental gems comes in four rarity types. Players can craft the lower variations of the elemental gems into the higher ones as needed at any crafting station.

Each of Teyvat’s unique elemental gems comes in four rarity types. Players can craft the lower variations of the elemental gems into the higher ones as needed at any crafting station. Souvenir Shops: Players can collect Sigils while exploring Teyvat and exchange them for goods at Souvenir Shops. Two of Teyvat’s Souvenir Shops, which are the ones in Mondstatdt and Liyue, have Agnidus Agate for sale. This means that players can exchange Anemo Sigils with Marjorie in Mondstadt and Geo Sigils with Xingxi in Liyue to obtain Agnidus Agate.

Players can collect Sigils while exploring Teyvat and exchange them for goods at Souvenir Shops. Two of Teyvat’s Souvenir Shops, which are the ones in Mondstatdt and Liyue, have Agnidus Agate for sale. This means that players can exchange Anemo Sigils with Marjorie in Mondstadt and Geo Sigils with Xingxi in Liyue to obtain Agnidus Agate. Commission bonus rewards: Every new day that players log in to play Genshin they can venture around and complete four commissions for numerous rewards. These commission task players with helping out Teyvat’s residents and always come with a few different rewards like Primogems and Mora. Commissions also grant two random bonus rewards that always have a chance of being Agnidus Agate which means that players can complete these tasks for a chance to receive some of this material.

Every new day that players log in to play Genshin they can venture around and complete four commissions for numerous rewards. These commission task players with helping out Teyvat’s residents and always come with a few different rewards like Primogems and Mora. Commissions also grant two random bonus rewards that always have a chance of being Agnidus Agate which means that players can complete these tasks for a chance to receive some of this material. Parametric Transformer: The Parametric Transformer is a unique device that players can obtain by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest. This device allows players to convert a variety of materials into other more valuable materials. There is no way to determine what players will get with this machine, but it does have a solid chance of granting the various elemental gems which makes it a decent way for players to gain more Agnidus Agate for Hu Tao.

The Parametric Transformer is a unique device that players can obtain by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest. This device allows players to convert a variety of materials into other more valuable materials. There is no way to determine what players will get with this machine, but it does have a solid chance of granting the various elemental gems which makes it a decent way for players to gain more Agnidus Agate for Hu Tao. Special events: Genshin almost always has at least one special event active. The unique events that occur around Teyvat are an excellent way to gain bountiful rewards because they generally come with unique item shops that have an array of items players can purchase. The items in these shops are always only purchasable with a special event currency and oftentimes include the seven elemental gems. This means that players seeking more Agnidus Agate should keep an eye on special events since they are a fairly easy way to gain more of this precious resource.

Where to get Juvenile Jade in Genshin Impact

To obtain the required Juvenile Jade for Hu Tao, players will need to take on the Primo Geovishap normal boss challenge in Liyue. This foe can be found in Minlin, Liyue.

Where to find Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact

Players will need to find many Silk Flowers to ascend Hu Tao. This resource is a Liyue local specialty which means that it can only be found in the Geo region.

A few Silk Flowers can be found around Liyue Harbor itself. These flowers are hidden among some of the bushes that decorate the city.

The only other location that has Silk Flowers for players to collect is the area around Wangshu Inn. They are scattered around the bushes in this area as well.

A few different vendors also offer a select few Silk Flowers for players to purchase. Ms. Bai in Qingce Village, Qiuwei in Port Ormos, and Verr Goldet at Wangshu Inn have Silk Flowers available to be purchased.

This resource is rather rare, so players that are hoping to quickly ascend Hu Tao may also want to try growing the flowers themselves. Players can plant this flower in “A Path of Value: Luxuriant Glebe” after purchasing it and some Silk Flower seeds from Tubby.

Where to get Whopperflower Nectar, Shimmering Nectar, and Energy Nectar in Genshin Impact

Players will need to collect the various levels of loot that Whopperflowers drop to ascend Hu Tao. There are three levels of loot that this foe drops which are:

Whopperflower Nectar: This is the one-star variation of this material.

This is the one-star variation of this material. Shimmering Nectar: This is the two-star variation of this material.

This is the two-star variation of this material. Energy Nectar: This is the three-star variation of this material.

All three materials are dropped by any kind of Whopperflower which includes the:

Cryo Whopperflower

Pyro Whopperflower

Electro Whopperflower

These foes can be rather annoying to vanquish. They are, however, pretty common across Teyvat which makes gathering the resources they drop fairly easy.

Liyue is an especially great area to search for this foe, but they can truly be found just about everywhere in Teyvat.

All Talent Materials for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Upgrading a character’s talents is an important aspect of building their powerful skills because this feature allows players to increase how effective each individual skill is. This system is also rather costly and will cost players 1,652,500 Mora, six Whopperflower Nectar, 22 Shimmering Nectar, 31 Energy Nectar, three Teachings of Diligence, 21 Guide to Diligence, 38 Philosophies of Diligence, six Shard of a Foul Legacy, and one Crown of Insight to fully raise only on of Hu Tao’s talents.

Where to get Teachings of Diligence in Genshin Impact

All three levels of this material, which are Teachings of Diligence, Guide to Diligence, and Philosophies of Diligence, can be obtained from the Taishan Mansion Domain in Jueyun Karst, Liyue. This resource is only available for players to obtain in this Domain on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.

Where to get Shard of a Foul Legacy in Genshin Impact

Once players are attempting to raise any of Hu Tao’s talents beyond level six, they’ll need a varying amount of Shard of a Foul Legacy to do so. This resource can be obtained by vanquishing Tartaglia (Childe) in the “Enter the Golden House” Trounce Domain.

Players who obtain either Tusk of Monoceros Caeli or Shadow of the Warrior from this battle instead of the desired Shard of a Foul Legacy can convert either resource into the one that Hu Tao needs. This can be done by combining Tusk of Monoceros Caeli or Shadow of the Warrior with Dream Solvent at a crafting station.

Where to get Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact

Teyvat’s most exclusive and precious resource is Crowns of Insight. This material is incredibly difficult to obtain and the only resource that players need to consider utilizing carefully.

