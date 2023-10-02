Best teams for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s Hydro Dragon is Neuvillette, a five-star Catalyst character capable of brutally wounding enemies with his relentless Hydro cannon.

Neuvillette is one of Teyvat’s most impressive damage-dealing forces, but he does require a very specific type of team to ensure he performs to the best of his ability. There’s a lot to consider when constructing a team for the Hydro character, so here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know to build the best Neuvillette team possible.

The best Neuvillette team in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette is one of Genshin’s best characters so far, but he does lack the versatility that many of Teyvat’s other recruits possess. His best team will always be one where he is the main DPS while the rest of his allies are built around him.

Because of this, his team compositions are a bit limited and should always follow the same general outline.

Neuvillette is a powerful DPS character , so he should always be your primary damage dealer regardless of the team you create with him. His skills are only really suited for this role, so he’s not very versatile, but he is extremely strong within this role.

is a , so he should always be your primary damage dealer regardless of the team you create with him. His skills are only really suited for this role, so he’s not very versatile, but he is extremely strong within this role. You’ll need a secondary damage dealer or secondary DPS unit to back up Neuvillette in battle. This character should be able to fill in the gaps between Neuvillette’s cooldowns and dish out reliable damage.

or to back up Neuvillette in battle. This character should be able to fill in the gaps between Neuvillette’s cooldowns and dish out reliable damage. The third team member should be a strong support unit . The exact supporting skillset of this character will vary depending on what characters you choose for the team, but generally, a good support character may have strong elemental application, provide buffs, grant the team healing, or supply shields.

. The exact supporting skillset of this character will vary depending on what characters you choose for the team, but generally, a good support character may have strong elemental application, provide buffs, grant the team healing, or supply shields. For the best Neuvillette team possible, the final team member should be a protective support unit. Your last team slot is usually pretty open for any kind of recruit, but in the case of Neuvillette, it’s best to supply him with a shielder or healer if possible since he drains his own health regularly.

Whenever he is sad, the Hydro Dragon’s tears make it rain. Image via miHoYo

Best Neuvillette team compositions in Genshin Impact

Teyvat has a massive roster of playable characters that is always growing, which means there are many viable allies that can join Neuvillette in battle. Overall, the best teammates for Neuvillette and the strongest team compositions you can make with them are as follows.

Raiden Shogun Rarity: Five-star Element: Electro Weapon: Polearm

Nahida Rarity: Five-star Element: Dendro Weapon: Catalyst

Zhongli Rarity: Five-star Element: Geo Weapon: Polearm

Kazuha Rarity: Five-star Element: Anemo Weapon: Sword

Baizhu Rarity: Five-star Element: Dendro Weapon: Catalyst

Fischl Rarity: Four-star Element: Electro Weapon: Bow

Kuki Shinobu Rarity: Four-star Element: Electro Weapon: Sword

Xiangling Rarity: Four-star Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm

Bennett Rarity: Four-star Element: Pyro Weapon: Sword



The Hydro character is Fontaine’s Chief Justice. Image via miHoYo

1) Neuvillette, Raiden Shogun, Nahida, and Zhongli

This team lineup is the overall best choice for Neuvillette, but it’s also an immensely costly team since it is composed entirely of exclusive five-star characters. Unless you are lucky enough to already have all four of these recruits, it will probably take you a while to actually create this team composition, but the effort is well worth it.

Neuvillette will function as the team’s primary damage dealer and will be active on the battlefield the most because of this. Both Nahida and Raiden Shogun excel at secondary damage dealing and support, so you can build them for either role but should have one of them be focused on secondary damage dealing and the other be focused on support.

Zhongli will function as the team’s protective support unit as he supplies his nearly impenetrable shields and Geo support. This team is mostly focused on the Hyperbloom elemental reaction, which is one of the most effective ones you can use, so the damage you’ll deal with this lineup is exceptional.

2) Neuvillette, Kazuha, Fischl, and Zhongli

This team is a bit more obtainable since it has one four-star recruit, but you can also swap Kazuha with Sucrose and Zhongli with Diona if you like the playstyle of this team but can’t obtain all three five-star characters required.

In this team, Neuvillette is the DPS, Fischl is the secondary DPS, Kazuha works as another secondary damage dealer or a dedicated support unit, and Zhongli provides strong shields with support. The Electro-Charged elemental reaction is the focus of this lineup.

3) Neuvillette, Nahida, Kuki Shinobu, and Kazuha

You’ll find that this team functions somewhat similarly to the first one since it is also focused on the Hyperbloom elemental reaction. Neuvillette and Nahida work the same way here with Kuki Shinobu joining in as a healing support unit and Kazuha supplying his strong Anemo support abilities.

Since Kuki Shinobu is a four-star recruit, this team should be a decently easy one to obtain. But you can swap out Kazuha with Sucrose and Nahida with Baizhu or Yaoyao if needed.

Storyline-wise, he’s Teyvat’s most powerful character yet. Image via miHoYo

4) Neuvillette, Raiden Shogun, Nahida, and Baizhu

The only change in this team from the first one is swapping Zhongli with Baizhu, but it does drastically shift how the team functions. Hyperbloom remains this team’s key focus, but more Dendro is present thanks to Baizhu.

With this team, both Nahida and Raiden Shogun should be built as secondary damage dealers. Baizhu provides enough general support all on his own plus powerful healing and shielding, so it’s best to shift both Nahida and Raiden Shogun into damage-dealing dedicated roles and leave all the support to him.

5) Neuvillette, Bennett, Kazuha, and Xiangling

This team is evenly balanced with two maximum five-star characters and two four-star recruits, so it is one of Neuvillette’s most free-to-play friendly parties. The Vaporize elemental reaction is the focus of this team, and although it’s not the most powerful elemental reaction for Neuvillette to focus on, this lineup is still an extremely solid one.

Neuvillette functions as a DPS like he always does, with Xiangling backing him up with her consistent Pyro secondary damage dealer skillset. Kazuha runs as a generally helpful Anemo support while Bennett acts as a strong healer and overall support unit.

The Hydro Dragon is a highly impressive damage dealer. Image via miHoYo

Although it’s too soon to know exactly what the Hydro Archon will be capable of, all leaks for Furina point to her being a strong support unit that seems to complement Neuvillette’s abilities perfectly. She currently seems to be the singular best teammate for him, so you might want to save for her since Neuvillette’s best team overall is expected to include her once she’s released.

