Best teams for Lynette in Genshin Impact

Lynette is joining Genshin Impact‘s roster alongside her brother Lyney, the returning Yelan, and the Fontaine region.

Players are going to begin spending their resources preciously saved up for months, and some will get Lynette, whether they aimed for her or not in random pulls.

She can also be unlocked upon reaching Adventure Rank 25 after Aug. 10, which means a lot of players will be able to add her to their Genshin roster.

The four-star character will be a strong Anemo addition to any team—provided the teammates who will join her suit her playstyle, in addition to getting her the correct artifacts and weapon.

Best team compositions for Lynette in Genshin Impact

Lynette can fit in many different teams. Image via miHoYo

Anemo characters usually fit several different playstyles and can be added to all sorts of teams. Lynette is also quite versatile, as she can be played both as DPS and support.

Her main strength revolves around her Elemental Burst, the Bogglecat Box, which will taunt enemies and deal damage for 12 seconds, which is the longest among all decoys in Genshin. It’ll also grant bonuses from generating Elemental Reactions with other elements.

As such, Lynette will be often used as an Energy battery when played as support, and as an off-field sub-DPS otherwise. It means you’ll have to complete the team with a healer and/or shield, as well as a main DPS, in addition to maintaining a balance between different elements in the team.

To boast similar strengths to other Anemo characters, Lynette will be best played with her first Constellation unlocked. That way, she’ll be able to gather up enemies using her Bogglecat Box, similar to what Kazuha and Sucrose can do—two characters who have similar playstyles.

Unlocking the first Constellation is key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

1) Lynette, Yae Miko, Nahida, Kirara

Since Lynette’s Elemental Burst grants her an Elemental damage bonus with Electro reactions, an Aggravate team can be strong with her as support.

Yae Miko can be incredibly strong as the main DPS, generating Aggravate reactions with Dendro reactions. Nahida would fit the team nicely since she’s the best Dendro applier in Genshin, but you can also replace her with another character from the element.

Kirara can be replaced by Yaoyao, but generally, a Dendro support will be the best fit in this Aggravate team. Lynette will boost damage with her Elemental Reaction bonus, while her Bogglecat Box will taunt enemies.

2) Lynette, Ayaka, Shenhe, Kokomi

If you have many Cryo characters and are a fan of Permafrost teams, Lynette can also fit this kind of team strategy.

Once again, she’ll serve as support, boosting Elemental damage and gathering up enemies if you’ve unlocked her first Constellation. Ayaka will be a strong main DPS and Cryo applier, while enemies will get frozen by Kokomi’s Hydro application.

Shenhe is ideal in this team as a sub-DPS, not only due to her damage potential but also because she can provide an Attack bonus to Ayaka and reduce Cryo Resistance from enemies, making them more vulnerable.

Shenhe combined with Lynette is stronger because both will apply Resistance reduction to enemies. If you don’t have her, though, she can be replaced by Rosaria. She has strong Cryo application potential with her Burst.

3) Lynette, Hu Tao, Yelan, Zhongli

This is a team focused on the Vaporize Elemental Reaction. It’s triggered using Hydro and Pyro damage successively. Lynette’s Elemental Burst will enhance the damage caused by this reaction, and she’ll be played as support in that team.

Hu Tao is the team’s Main DPS, though she can be switched with any other Pyro DPS character, such as Yoimiya. Yelan can also be replaced by Xingqiu to apply as many Hydro reactions as possible.

Lastly, there are also several options for Support. If you want more Elemental damage potential, Bennett can replace Zhongli in that role. You can also use Kokomi if you don’t have those in your roster.

4) Lynette, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

This team will also use the Vaporize Elemental Reaction, triggered by Hydro combined with Pyro. Xingqiu can be a strong DPS for the team, but you can also switch him for Tartaglia, if you have the five-star character. He’s very versatile and will fit this team composition, too.

Xiangling will bring Elemental Reaction potential with her abilities, even off-field, and Lynette will be able to gather up enemies if you unlock her first Constellation, in addition to boosting Elemental damage with her Burst. Bennett, as Pyro healer, can be replaced by Kokomi or Barbara. But usually, Xingqiu will be enough to generate Hydro damage.

5) Lynette, Lyney, Dehya, and Bennett

Lyney and Lynette can play together. Image via miHoYo

This is a team composition made for players who want to play the sister and brother at the same time. Lyney will bring Pyro power, with his potential maximized by other Pyro characters to get a greater buff —and Lynette as the only character wielding another element and a way to generate Swirl reactions.

She can be incredibly useful in the otherwise solo-Pyro team for the Elemental Reactions with her Bogglecat Box, as well as for Energy Recharge that will profit the entire team. Bennett will provide heavy heal, while Dehya will bring some tanky power into the team, as well as interruption resistance for Lyney to perform more Charged Attacks.

