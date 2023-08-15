Fontaine’s first new four-star recruit in Genshin Impact is Lynette, an Anemo magician dedicated to putting on epic shows with her brother Lynette.

When built right, Lynette is an excellent ally for your team roster, but it’s important to equip her with powerful artifacts to ensure her success.

What are the best artifacts for Lynette in Genshin Impact?

The best artifacts you can equip Lynette with are those that amplify her secondary damage dealer and support abilities. Depending on which area you want to focus on most and what her team lineup looks like, the best artifacts for her will vary slightly.

Because of how Lynette’s skills work, it’s generally the best idea to have her in an elemental reaction-based team. Her passive “Sophisticated Synergy” ability raises the damage dealt by the entire team by an increased amount depending on how many different elements are present. So to maximize her potential, you’ll want a team with four unique elements on it.

The Anemo character brings her magical skillset into every battle she tackles. Image via miHoYo

The Anemo character’s “Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift” elemental burst also grants a buff when it comes into contact with Electro, Pyro, Hydro, or Cryo, so it’s also generally a good idea to have her on a team with three of these elements. Because of how this works, your Lynette team will almost certainly be based on elemental reactions without you even trying to form it that way as long as you are focused on having four unique elements present.

Lynette’s skills directly contradict what Lyney needs for his best team possible, which is disappointing since the duo has been showcased together since they were first teased on Sept. 27, 2020, in the “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail” trailer. You can still place them on a team together, but the team won’t make full use of either Lyney or Lynette’s abilities if you do so.

Since most of Lynette’s skillset revolves around being on a team that has four different elements present, you’re generally going to want to amplify her own Anemo abilities and her element-based skills through her artifacts to see the greatest success with her.

Viridescent Venerer

Two-piece effect: Grants an Anemo damage increase of 15 percent.

Grants an Anemo damage increase of 15 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises Swirl damage by 60 percent and decreases the enemies’ elemental resistance to the element infused with Swirl by 40 percent for 10 seconds.

Raises Swirl damage by 60 percent and decreases the enemies’ elemental resistance to the element infused with Swirl by 40 percent for 10 seconds. Location: You can obtain this set from the Valley of Remembrance Domain in Windwail Highland, Mondstadt.

Since Lynette is an Anemo recruit, building her elemental damage is an important part of her skillset. The full four-piece Viridescent Venerer set is a great choice for Lynette when you have her on a team that is focused on elemental reactions but is not a good choice if you have her on a Pyro-oriented team with her brother Lyney.

Regardless of how you’re building Lynette, the two-piece version of this set is always a viable choice and can be paired with other sets for powerful results.

Noblesse Oblige

Two-piece effect: Increases elemental burst damage by 20 percent.

Increases elemental burst damage by 20 percent. Four-piece effect: When an elemental burst is used, the entire party has their attack increased by 20 percent for 12 seconds. This effect cannot be stacked.

When an elemental burst is used, the entire party has their attack increased by 20 percent for 12 seconds. This effect cannot be stacked. Location: This set can be obtained by visiting the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain in Minlin, Liyue.

One of the best parts of Lynette’s skillset is her elemental burst, so equipping her with a set that will work to amplify it even further is a strong choice. Noblesse Oblige will do just that and is a very versatile and useful set that can be equipped on her as a full four-piece set or as a two-piece alongside another set.

Lynette’s abilities are all about illusion and misdirection. Image via miHoYo

Desert Pavilion Chronicle

Two-piece effect: Raises Anemo damage by 15 percent.

Raises Anemo damage by 15 percent. Four-piece effect: When charged attacks strike an enemy, the equipping recruit’s normal attack speed is raised by 10 percent while normal, charged, and plunging attack damage are increased by 40 percent for five seconds.

When charged attacks strike an enemy, the equipping recruit’s normal attack speed is raised by 10 percent while normal, charged, and plunging attack damage are increased by 40 percent for five seconds. Location: Travelers will find this set at the City of Gold Domain in Great Red Sand, Sumeru.

You’ll generally only want to equip Lynette with the two-piece version of this set since the full four-piece Desert Pavilion Chronicle set isn’t the best choice for amplifying her abilities overall. The two-piece set is excellent for bolstering Lynette’s Anemo-based abilities and pairs well with other sets, especially the Viridescent Venerer set if you are seeking a massive Anemo boost.

Emblem of Severed Fate

Two-piece effect: Grants a 20 percent increase to energy recharge.

Grants a 20 percent increase to energy recharge. Four-piece effect: Raises elemental burst damage by 25 percent of energy recharge. Up to 75 percent bonus damage can be obtained through this.

Raises elemental burst damage by 25 percent of energy recharge. Up to 75 percent bonus damage can be obtained through this. Location: You can obtain this set from the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain in Yashiori Island, Inazuma.

The Emblem of Severed Fate set is a solid choice for Lynette if you want to increase her secondary damage-dealing skillset. She’s a powerful character within this role and this artifact set is one of the most potent choices for building her skills for this role.

The Anemo character doesn’t speak very much and hides her emotions well. Image via miHoYo

If none of the full four-piece sets line up with how you want Lynette to function, another powerful option is two equip her with two unique two-piece sets. This will mean that you can’t obtain a full four-piece bonus, which can be a powerful buff depending on which set it’s from, but it is an excellent way to gain two unique two-piece effects.

Some of the best artifact combinations you can equip on Lynette are as follows.

Two-piece Viridescent Venerer and two-piece Desert Pavilion Chronicle

Two-piece Viridescent Venerer and two-piece Noblesse Oblige

Two-piece Viridescent Venerer and two-piece Emblem of Severed Fate

Two-piece Noblesse Oblige and two-piece Emblem of Severed Fate

Two-piece Noblesse Oblige and two-piece Desert Pavilion Chronicle

Two-piece Desert Pavilion Chronicle and two-piece Emblem of Severed Fate

