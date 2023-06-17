Best teams for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

The five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha is one of Genshin Impact’s most solid and versatile recruits. He will play well within a wide variety of teams, but if you hope to unlock his fullest potential then you’ll want to build the best team possible for him.

Kazuha hails from the Electro region of Inazuma but is known as the wandering samurai since he used to spend most of his time traveling around. He is temporarily settled as a member of Captain Beidou’s Crux crew, but he still spends much of his time out in nature reflecting on the past and connecting with his surroundings.

The Anemo character packs a mighty punch. Image via miHoYo

Kazuha is currently a featured recruit for the second half of the Version 3.7 update on the third run of his “Leaves in the Wind” banner. Players can pull for him from June 13 to July 4, so if you’re looking for a versatile and well-rounded recruit then you’ll want to spend your wishes on the Anemo character while his banner is available to wish on.

Once you’ve got Kazuha, you’ll then want to build a solid team for him. Even though he’s quite versatile, there are still some factors players will need to consider to ensure his success.

The best Kazuha team in Genshin Impact

Kazuha is one of the most versatile characters in all of Teyvat. He is equally solid whether players choose to use him as a secondary damage dealer or a support force. Kazuha can also be the main damage dealer in a team lineup, but this isn’t his best role since his abilities will be much more useful in either a secondary damage dealer or a supporting role.

When crafting a team for Kazuha, the general format it should adhere to is as follows:

The first character should be some kind of main-damage dealer or focused DPS unit dedicated to dishing out extreme damage.

The second unit can be Kazuha or another character who is built for a secondary damage dealer role. This recruit needs to be a character who possesses abilities that can be used to fill in the gaps between the primary damage dealer’s cooldowns.

The third character can be Kazuha or a different support unit. Travelers will want a character who can support the team by helping activate elemental reactions or providing support through skills like healing and shielding.

The final unit can be any kind of playable character, but this recruit should be selected based on whatever the team needs most. Some players might find they want another support unit, perhaps a healer or a shielder, while others might be looking for another damage dealer. There’s no wrong character for this role as long as they are specifically chosen to fill in whatever the rest of the team is lacking.

When deciding what kind of team to place Kazuha on players will want to keep in mind that Anemo can only swirl with Pyro, Cryo, Electro, and Hydro. But with the right lineup, Kazuha can still play extremely well with Geo and Dendro characters which makes his team options essentially limitless.

The Anemo character possesses a double jump ability that makes exploring Teyvat much easier. Image via miHoYo

Best Kazuha team compositions in Genshin Impact

Kazuha’s immense versatility means that players can have him on a team with many different kinds of allies. Unlike most other Genshin recruits, Kazuha doesn’t have one specific elemental reaction that is best for his skillset and instead can focus on many different elemental reactions which offers players a wide array of possible team lineups.

The Anemo character will truly play well with any Teyvat recruit, but the best characters to pair him with are as follows.

Five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun

Five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida

Five-star Cryo Sword character Kamisato Ayaka

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi

Five-star Pyro Polearm character Hu Tao

Five-star Hydro Bow character Tartaglia (Childe)

Five-star Cryo Polearm character Shenhe

Five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli

Five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan

Four-star Hydro Sword character Xingqiu

Four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett

Four-star Pyro Polearm character Xiangling

With these recruits in mind, here are five of the strongest team compositions players can craft for Kazuha.

1) Kazuha, Raiden Shogun, Nahida, and Sangonomiya Kokomi

This team lineup is easily one of the best for Kazuha and a formidable team for any challenge players come across in Teyvat. However, it is also a rather costly team to craft since it is composed of four exclusive five-star recruits. Building this team won’t be easy, but the results will be well worth the effort.

When playing this team lineup, players will primarily be focused on dealing damage through the Hyperbloom elemental reaction. Hyperbloom is activated when Electro is inflicted upon Dendro cores, so players will need to use Nahida and Kokomi to produce Bloom, which creates Dendro cores.

Kazuha’s Anemo powers can be used to spread around other elements more efficiently. Image via miHoYo

Once these cores have been made, Raiden Shogun can then apply Electro to them to activate Hyperbloom. Within this process, Kazuha can activate Swirl to spread Hydro and Electro which makes this process as quick and efficient as possible.

Since all four characters on this team are extremely versatile, you can choose to build just about any of them for any role. I’d recommend Raiden Shogun as the DPS, Nahida as the secondary damage dealer, then Kazuha and Kokomi as support for the best results.

2) Kazuha, Kamisato Ayaka, Shenhe, and Sangonomiya Kokomi

Players who use this lineup will primarily be focused on the Frozen elemental reaction that Hydro and Cryo create. This team is built around what the Genshin community calls Permafrost or Permafreeze since it is focused on suspending enemies in the Frozen state for as long as possible so they are immobilized and easy to vanquish.

The Cryo Sword character is the DPS in this team with Shenhe working as one of the best allies for the Kamisato Ayaka who amplifies her attack and decreases the foe’s resistance to the Cryo element. Kokomi is the Hydro unit on this team who is both a healer and support unit. Kazuha once again works as a versatile Anemo force who spreads Hydro around with Swirl to help activate Frozen.

This is quite a costly team lineup, so players can make a few substitutions if needed. Travelers can swap Shenhe with Rosaria and Kokomi for Barbara for somewhat similar but less powerful results.

Swirl is a useful elemental reaction that is powerful on its own but can also help activate other elemental reactions. Image via miHoYo

3) Kazuha, Zhongli, Hu Tao, and Yelan

Another elemental reaction players can choose to focus on when building a powerful Kazuha team is Vaporize, which occurs when Pyro meets Hydro. Hu Tao is the Pyro primary damage dealer on this team with Yelan backing her up as a dynamic Hydro secondary damage dealer and support unit.

Kazuha helps group up enemies and spreads Hydro and Pyro around to speed up the Vaporize elemental reaction process. Zhongli is the final member of this team and is there to shield his allies and keep the environment safe for them. Since Hu Tao has some complex health-draining abilities, a shielder like Zhongli is a must for this kind of team.

4) Kazuha, Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett

If you’re seeking a super free-to-play friendly party then this is generally the best lineup you can craft since it is entirely composed of four-star recruits outside of Kazuha himself. Xiangling is the main DPS on this team with Xingqiu acting as her backup in the secondary damage-dealing role.

Bennett is all about support and healing as he applies his skillset to keep the team healthy. Kazuha can either be another secondary damage dealer, which is usually best for this lineup, or another support unit. Players have a solid mix of Pyro, Hydro, and Anemo on this team so Vaporize and Swirl will be the elemental reactions to focus on with this lineup.

Kazuha has super versatile abilities, so you can’t go wrong with most team lineups. Image via miHoYo

5) Kazuha, Tartaglia, Bennett, and Nahida

This team lineup is similar to No. 3 and is also mostly focused on the Vaporize elemental reaction. Tartaglia acts as the primary damage dealer within this team and Nahida backs up his skills with her secondary damage dealer abilities.

Kazuha and Bennett both work as support with Bennett also bringing his solid healing and attack-boosting skillset. Players can also choose to swap Kazuha and Nahida on this team since both of them excel as secondary damage dealers and support units.

