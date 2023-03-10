Best teams for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact

After first being teased before Genshin Impact itself had even launched, the five-star Cryo Sword character Kamisato Ayaka made her way into Teyvat as a recruitable character in July 2021 when she arrive alongside the Eletcro region of Inazuma. Kamisato Ayaka quickly became a top contender among Genshin’s best playable recruits, but her skillset will only truly shine when she has the best team possible to both complement and bolster her abilities.

Although Genshin itself did not launch until Sept. 28, 2020, Kamisato Ayaka was among a select few characters that miHoYo teased way in advance through its “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail” teaser video that premiered on Sept. 27, 2020. Because of how early on she was teased, players were immensely excited when Kamisato Ayaka finally did join Teyvat as a playable character. The Cryo Sword wielder certainly did not disappoint as most of the Genshin community still believes she is one of the strongest characters that players can obtain.

Image via miHoYo

Related: Genshin Impact players are divided over Baizhu leaks

As is the case with all of Genshin’s best recruits, so too is Kamisato Ayaka an exclusive unit that can only be obtained during the limited-time runs of her featured banner. Kamisato Ayaka’s “The Heron’s Court” banner has so far only had two runs but is set to officially return during the second half of the Version 3.5 update when she will run alongside the rerun of the five-star Cryo Polearm character Shenhe.

Whether you are planning on adding the Inazuman princess to your roster or you already have her, ensuring that she has a solid team composition is essential to maximizing her potential. Creating a powerful Genshin team can be tricky since there are a lot of factors to consider, but the team that any character is on will drastically affect how they perform during battle which is why it is immensely important to carefully craft all team lineups.

How to create a good team comp for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact

While every team composition should be crafted around the specific characters that players want to utilize the most, every team does have a general format that Travelers can follow for success. This format includes a primary damage dealer, a secondary damage dealer, a supporting unit, and a final character that is based on the elements and skills of the other party members.

With this in mind, a general outline for crafting a solid Kamisato Ayaka team composition is as follows.

Kamisato Ayaka’s skillset is suited to her being the primary damage-dealing force on the battlefield. Thus, she should be the first team member and should spend the most time active on the battlefield dishing out heavy damage against foes.

The second team member must be some kind of secondary damage dealer that can fill in the time between Kamisato Ayaka’s cooldowns, apply elements that will help create strong elemental reactions, and potentially help round up enemies.

A powerful support unit is just as essential as a strong damage dealer. Thus, the third team member should be a support unit that complements Kamisato Ayaka’s skillset.

The last member within Kamisato Ayaka’s team composition is fairly flexible based on what players find that they need most. This might be a healer, shielder, another damage dealer, or a different character type entirely depending on the lineup that players choose.

Image via miHoYo

The five best Kamisato Ayaka team compositions in Genshin Impact

The expansive world of Teyvat has quite an impressive roster of playable characters. But some will work with others much better than others.

For Kamisato Ayaka, some of the best characters that players can have join her in battle are:

Five-star Cryo Polearm character Shenhe

Five-star Hydro Sword character Kamisato Ayato

Five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha

Five-star Cryo Bow character Ganyu

Five-star Anemo Bow character Venti

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Mona

Five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun

Four-star Cryo Bow character Diona

Image via miHoYo

With Kamisato Ayaka, the best way that players can make use of her skillset is to focus on keeping the Frozen elemental reaction active as much as possible. Thus, all of the best teams that players can craft for her are built around this elemental reaction.

The Genshin community has coined the unofficial terms “permafrost” and “permafreeze” to reference this type of team composition. Any team that is built around this skill is focused on keeping enemies in the Frozen state for as long as possible by focusing on the combination of the Cryo and Hydro elements. Generally, this type of lineup should include two Cryo characters, one Hydro character, and a fourth character that has a versatile skillset suited to function both as support and a secondary damage dealer.

With the best recruits to join Kamisato Ayaka in battle and her general skillset in mind, here are five of the best team compositions that players can create for her.

Image via miHoYo

1) Kamisato Ayaka, Shenhe, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Sangonomiya Kokomi

One of the strongest team compositions that players can make for Kamisato Ayaka includes Shenhe, Kazuha, and Kokomi. This team is very costly because it is composed entirely of exclusive five-star characters but it includes some of Genshin’s strongest recruits and is one of the best lineups for the Cryo character.

With this team lineup, Kazuha acts as the secondary damage dealer and jumps in whenever Kamisato Ayaka’s skills are on cooldown to apply Anemo and group enemies together. Shenhe acts as Cryo support and helps buff both Kamisato Ayaka and the team as a whole. Lastly, Kokomi provides the necessary Hydro for the Frozen elemental reaction and ensures that the team stays healthy with her powerful healing skillset.

While this is one of Kamisato Ayaka’s strongest teams, it will be quite difficult for players to make since Shenhe is only about to have her second featured banner run and it will be live at the same time as Kamisato Ayaka’s featured banner. Shenhe is certainly one of the best Cryo units to join Kamisato Ayaka in battle, but she can be swapped for Ganyu if players are unable to obtain her.

Image via miHoYo

2) Kamisato Ayaka, Raiden Shogun, Diona, and Mona

Another powerful lineup that players can utilize combines Kamisato Ayaka’s Cryo with Diona’s Cryo and Mona’s Hydro. Both characters work in a similar capacity to any other characters of these elements and will help to ensure that enemies stay Frozen for as long as possible.

Alongside the trio, Raiden Shogun is an excellent choice for the secondary damage dealer on this team. She is immensely versatile and powerful which makes her a solid recruit to fill in the gaps wherever needed in this lineup. She also adds the Electro element which can be combined with either Hydro or Cryo to produce elemental reactions.

3) Kamisato Ayaka, Mona, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Diona

This is a rather similar team lineup to the previous one but replaces Raiden Shogun with Kazuha. These characters are immensely versatile recruits that complement Kamisato Ayaka’s skillset quite well, so players will have an excellent team regardless of which of the two they choose.

Both this team lineup and the previous one are among the most doable and powerful team compositions that players can make for Kamisato Ayaka since Mona can be obtained from the permanent banner and Diona is a four-star recruit which means that she is generally easier to obtain.

Image via miHoYo

4) Kamisato Ayaka, Kamisato Ayato, Ganyu, and Sangonomiya Kokomi

Kamisato Ayaka gets to fight alongside her brother Kamisato Ayato in this team composition. They are quite a dynamic duo since she has Cryo and he has Hydro which means that they complement one another skillsets perfectly.

Ganyu joins this team as another Cryo character while Kokomi wields the Hydro element. Not only does this lineup have double Cryo and double Hydro, which is excellent for keeping enemies Frozen, but it also comes with both the Hydro elemental resonance and the Cryo elemental resonance since there are two characters of both types present.

Hydro elemental resonance causes the team to be affected by Pyro for 40 percent less time and increases their maximum health points by 25 percent. Cryo elemental resonance causes the team to be affected by Electro for 40 percent less time and increases critical rate against foes that are either already Frozen or otherwise affected by 15 percent. This combination is immensely powerful within Kamisato Ayaka’s team.

Image via miHoYo

5) Kamisato Ayaka, Yelan, Venti, and Shenhe

With this team lineup, Kamisato Ayaka is joined once again by Shenhe. Shenhe is one of the best support units that a Cryo damage dealer can have which makes this duo one of the best ones that players can have on a team.

This team also features the Hydro Archer Yelan alongside Kamisato Ayaka for the first time. Yelan can be a strong ally for Kamisato Ayaka because she is one of Genshin’s strongest support and secondary damage-dealing units. She excels at applying Hydro, but because of how much Hydro is needed to sustain the Frozen elemental reaction, players that are hoping to be as efficient as possible with it may prefer Kokomi instead.

The Anemo bard Venti has an excellent crowd-controlling skillset that will help round up enemies and spread the Hydro element for Kamisato Ayaka to then freeze. He is an excellent secondary damage dealer and support which meant that he can freely function in a few ways within this lineup.