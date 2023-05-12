Best Ganyu teams in Genshin Impact

If you’re looking to successfully vanquish enemies in Genshin Impact, you’re going to need a powerful damage dealer running your team lineup. The five-star Cryo Bow character Ganyu is one of the strongest DPS characters players can use in all of Teyvat when they craft the best team possible for her.

Ganyu is a character that stands the test of time in Genshin since she was first released on Jan. 12, 2021, yet remains one of Teyvat’s best playable characters. And luckily for Travelers hoping to add her to their teams, she’s currently available for the fourth run of her “Adrift in the Harbor” featured banner for the second half of the Version 3.6 update.

Image via miHoYo

The half-qilin Adeptus is a character whom all players will find success with and has a skillset that is easy to master. But to make her truly shine, you’ll want to carefully construct a team designed specifically to aid her in battle and bolster her abilities.

The best Ganyu team in Genshin Impact

Every team lineup that players craft in Genshin will feel entirely different and unique but the truly best teams will always follow the same general format. This format is as follows.

Primary damage-dealer

Secondary damage-dealer

Support unit

Secondary support unit or another damage dealer

Many of Teyvat’s strongest recruits, such as Raiden Shogun or Nahida, are able to perform powerfully in multiple roles at once which will vary how the general best lineup looks. But with Ganyu, this format will mostly stay the same, and the general rules for crafting her team composition are to stick to this type of lineup.

Image via miHoYo

Every Genshin team has four playable units on it. For Ganyu, the types of characters players will want to have join her in battle and the roles they should fulfill are as follows.

Ganyu is a damage-dealing character with a skillset that will only shine when she is the primary damage dealer within a team lineup. Thus, she should generally always be the one who spends the most time on the battlefield dishing out damage. She can also, however, function well as the secondary damage dealer or a duo set of primary damage dealers in certain instances.

The second character should generally be a secondary damage-dealing force with skills they can throw down in between Ganyu’s cooldowns. This unit should play well with Ganyu’s Cryo element and complement her general skillset. The second character can also, however, be another primary damage dealer in certain types of lineups. If the second character is also a primary damage dealer, the character and Ganyu should both spend equal amounts of time on the battlefield.

Players will want some kind of valuable support unit as the third recruit in Ganyu’s ideal team lineup. This character might be a healer or a shielder but should most importantly bring another powerful element or buffing skillset that will help support Ganyu overall.

The last team member is much more flexible than the rest and will vary drastically depending on what kind of team players are seeking. If no healer or shielder is present, the last team slot is a great place to add them. Otherwise, players might seek units that assist Ganyu in other powerful ways like rounding up foes or granting more of certain kinds of elements to help create elemental reactions.

Best Ganyu team compositions in Genshin Impact

To craft a powerful Ganyu team, players can choose from a wide variety of Teyvat recruits. There are many characters who will serve as powerful allies for her in battle, but the overall best characters Travelers can have on a Ganyu team are:

Five-star Cryo Sword character Kamisato Ayaka

Five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha

Five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi

Five-star Anemo Bow character Venti

Five-star Cryo Polearm character Shenhe

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Mona

Five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida

Four-star Cryo Bow character Diona

Four-star Pyro Polearm character Xiangling

Four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett

Based on my experience with Ganyu’s skillset, players will find the strongest results when they use characters who will help her inflict the Frozen elemental reaction. Most of the best Ganyu teams are built around utilizing this elemental reaction to its fullest potential.

This type of team lineup is known within the Genshin community as a “permafrost” or a “permafreeze” team and focuses on keeping all foes inflicted with the Frozen elemental reaction for as long as possible by utilizing the Cryo and Hydro elements. While this kind of team is generally considered to be the best option for Ganyu, there are also a few other powerful ones players can create for her based on other reactions like Melt.

1) Ganyu, Kamisato Ayaka, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kaedehara Kazuha

The general best lineup possible players can craft for Ganyu with the currently available roster of characters includes Ganyu, Kamisato Ayaka, Kokomi, and Kazuha. This lineup is focused on the previously mentioned “permafrost” or “permafreeze” structure and is also a rare instance of Ganyu doubling up with another character as dual damage dealers.

Although this team is rather costly since it is composed entirely of exclusive five-star recruits, players who do manage to obtain all four characters will find immense success with a team capable of tackling any challenge.

Image via miHoYo

In this lineup, Kamisato Ayaka and Ganyu work together as damage dealers applying Cryo with ease wherever they go. Kokomi acts as an immensely effective Hydro applicator bringing the Frozen elemental reaction to life constantly and also grants powerful healing. The last team member is Kazuha who uses his Anemo powers to effectively spread around the Hydro element and thus makes the Frozen elemental reaction more widespread.

2) Ganyu, Shenhe, Venti, and Sangonomiya Kokomi

Another one of the most powerful lineups players can construct for Ganyu also includes only five-star forces. In this team, Ganyu is the only primary damage dealer with Shenhe acting as her backup in the role of secondary damage dealer.

Venti functions in a similar capacity to Kazuha as he is also a powerful Anemo unit that will help round up enemies and spread around the Hydro element, which once again is applied by Kokomi. If need be, players can swap parts of this lineup with characters who have similar elements and weapon types for similar results like switching out Kokomi with Mona.

3) Ganyu, Nahida, Xiangling, and Zhongli

Even though Cryo and Dendro cannot work together to create elemental reactions, this lineup is still quite an impressive one. The idea of this lineup is that Nahida can apply Dendro from afar for Xiangling to then strike with Pyro for the Burning elemental reaction. Once foes are already actively affected by the Burning elemental reaction, Ganyu can then swoop in with her Cryo to activate the Melt elemental reaction.

Image via miHoYo

These elemental reactions can be rather dangerous which is why Zhongli’s nearly impenetrable shields are an excellent choice for the final slot in this team. He’s also great for general crowd control and is an all-around superb support unit.

This lineup delivers powerful results, but it does require players to think carefully about the order they rotate their characters around in.

4) Ganyu, Bennett, Xiangling, and Zhongli

Because this team lineup features a balance of two exclusive five-stars and two easier-to-obtain four-stars, it is a fairly easy one for all players to create. But this team will also deliver impressive results which makes it one of the strongest Ganyu teams players can craft.

This lineup is also focused on the Melt elemental reaction but without the extra Dendro step the previous team had. Instead, this lineup packs double Pyro with two of the best four-star units around, Bennett and Xiangling, to deliver high damage while within a safe environment provided by Zhongli.

5) Ganyu, Mona, Venti, Diona

Another easy but still top-tier team players can craft includes Ganyu as a featured five-star unit, Mona as a standard five-star recruit, Venti as another featured five-star force, and Diona as the singular four-star unit. This is yet another “permafreeze” or “permafrost” lineup dedicated to encasing foes in ice for as long as possible or ideally until players can vanquish them.

Image via miHoYo

Ganyu runs as the primary damage dealer with Mona acting as the Hydro force to activate Frozen. Venti helps to spread the Hydro around and thus trigger Frozen more effectively while Diona serves as a secondary source of Cryo who also packs solid shielding and healing capabilities.

If you’re struggling to obtain Venti as he’s the most difficult character to obtain after Ganyu herself, you can employ the four-star Anemo Catalyst character Sucrose as a substitute until you manage to recruit him. The four-star Hydro Catalyst character Barbara can also work as a decent subsite for Mona which would then make this entire lineup accessible for any player who has successfully recruited Ganyu.

Dot Esports gathered this information by playing Genshin Impact Version 3.6 “A Parade of Providence” on PC.

