Best artifacts for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya’s explosive style can be a great addition to your party as she is a five-star Pyro character in Genshin Impact that attacks with a bow.

She is from the Inazuma region and is known as the Queen of the Summer Festival because of her fireworks and personality. She is best played as a damage-per-second (DPS) role because of her normal attack.

Best artifacts for Yoimiya in Genshin

Players can choose between two options depending on which build they want to do for Yoimiya: Shimenawa Reminiscence and Crimson Witch of Flames set.

If you want to play her as a normal attack DPS we recommend using the Shimenawa Reminiscence set. This set will greatly increase her normal, charged, and plunged attack damage, but it will use a lot of energy.

Combining the Shimenawa Reminiscence set with the Thundering Pulse bow might undermine the weapon’s stacking attack damage bonus, however, since you won’t be able to use Yoimiya’s burst so often.

For the Pyro reactions DPS role, use the Crimson Witch of Flames set. It will boost Yoimiya’s Pyro damage and make the Pyro reactions more explosive while still taking advantage of her burst’s stacking.

The Shimenawa Reminiscence set can be found in the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain of Blessing, in Inazuma. Since it’s a four and five-star artifact set, you’ll have to play in the higher levels to get it.

Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map

The Crimson Witch of Flames set can be obtained in the Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula Domain of Blessing high in the Wuwang Hill in the Liyue region. You’ll also have to play on four and five-star levels to get it.

Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map

Shimenawa Reminiscence set

Two-piece bonus: ATK increased by 18 percent.

Four-piece bonus: When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and Normal/Charge/Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50 percent for 10 seconds. This effect will not trigger again during that duration.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Shimenawa Reminiscence set that you can use with Yoimiya:

Flower of Life: Entangling Bloom

Entangling Bloom Plume of Death: Shaft of Remembrance

Shaft of Remembrance Sands of Eon: Morning Dew’s Moment

Morning Dew’s Moment Goblet of Eonothem: Hopeful Heart

Hopeful Heart Circlet of Logos: Capricious Visage

Crimson Witch of Flames set

Two-piece bonus: Pyro DMG Bonus increased by 15 percent.

Four-piece bonus: Increases Overloaded, Burning, and Burgeon DMG by 40 percent. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15 percent. Using an Elemental Skill increases two-Piece Set effects by 50 percent for 10 seconds. Max of three stacks.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Crimson Witch of Flames set that you can use with Yoimiya: