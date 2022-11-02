Best weapons for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

The Queen of the Summer Festival is back in Genshin Impact through the Tapestry of Golden Flames Event Wish, so prepare to see fireworks when using her in your team.

Yoimiya is five-star Pyro playable character from Inazuma that uses a bow as weapon. You’ll get the best of her abilities by playing her with a damage per second (DPS) role because of her normal attack.

The best bows for Yoimiya are the ones who take advantage of her normal attack by increasing the damage and critical rate. Here are five weapons for Yoimiya that you can get on Event Wishes or by crafting in-game.

Thundering Pulse (five-star)

Image via miHoYo

The Thundering Pulse is Yoimiya’s signature weapon and the best one out of the list. It works well with her preferred artifact ― the Shimenawa’s Reminiscence ― and boosts her base attack as well as her critical damage rate.

You’ll have to use Yoimiya’s elemental burst to fully use the weapon’s potential and you’ll need either a lot of luck of Primogems to get this bow, but its main stats make it the best weapon for the Queen of the Summer Festival.

Base ATK: 46 to 608

Crit DMG: 14.4 percent to 66.2 percent

Weapon Skill: Increases ATK by 20 percent (40 percent at max level) and grants the might of the Thunder Emblem. At stack levels one to three, the Thunder Emblem increases Normal Attack DMG by 12, 24, and 40 percent. The character will obtain one stack of Thunder Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals DMG (stack lasts five seconds), casting Elemental Skill (stack lasts 10 seconds); Energy is less than 100 percent (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack’s duration is calculated independently.

Rust (four-star)

Image via miHoYo

If you don’t want to depend too much on Event Wishes to get Yoimiya’s weapon, Rust can easily compete with five-star bows. When refined to rank five, its main stats won’t let you down compared to five-star weapons at low levels of refinement.

The decreased Charged Attack damage might throw you off, but Yoimiya doesn’t depend on her Charged Attack as its damage is close to insignificant.

Base ATK: 42 to 510

ATK%: 9 percent to 41.3 percent

Weapon Skill: Increases Normal Attack DMG by 40 percent (80 percent at max level) but decreases Charged Attack DMG by 10 percent.

Aqua Simulacra (five-star)

Image via miHoYo

The Aqua Simulacra bow is a great option for its base attack and especially high critical damage rate, but you’ll be forced to attack the enemies at a close range because of its passive. Since Yoimiya’s normal attacks are automatic, it shouldn’t be a problem.

Base ATK: 44 to 542

Crit DMG: 19.2 percent to 88.2 percent

Weapon Skill: HP is increased by 16 percent (32 percent at max level). When there are opponents nearby, the DMG dealt by wielder of this weapon is increased by 20 percent (40 percent at max level). This will take effect whether the character is on-field or not.

Skyward Harp (five-star)

Image via miHoYo

You can use the Syward Harp bow with Yoimiya if you get it in a Event Wish. It’s attack, critical rate, and passive stats are a great match with her playstyle, specially if you refine it to rank five as it will garantee a boost of 125 percent of Physical attack damage.

Base ATK: 48 to 542

Crit Rate: 4.8 percent to 22.1 percent

Weapon Skill: Increases CRIT DMG by 20 percent (40 percent at max level). Hits have a 60 percent (100 percent at max level) chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125 percent Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every four seconds (two seconds at max level).

Hamayumi (four-star)

Image via miHoYo

Even though the best weapons for Yoimiya are only available through Event Wishes, there is an option for those who don’t want to spend money on her weapon. The Hamayumi is a free to play bow that you can use.

It’s a bit tiring to get this bow, but you won’t have to spend any Primogems on it and it will still boost Yoimiya’s attack stats, which is the most important for her DPS role.

Base ATK: 41 to 454

ATK%: 12 percent to 55.1 percent

Weapon Skill: Increases Normal Attack DMG by 16 percent (32 percent at max level) and Charged Attack DMG by 12 percent (24 percent at max level). When the equipping character’s Energy reaches 100 percent, this effect is increased by 100 percent.