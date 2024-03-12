All female characters in Genshin Impact, listed

Whether you want to create a full-female team or are simply looking for your next waifu, there are several female characters you can pull in Genshin Impact, each with unique stylings, elements, and weaponry, meaning there’s something for everyone.
Here are all 48 female characters you can pilot in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: All female characters
In Genshin Impact, there are currently 48 playable female characters, each with a unique element (Cryo, Pyro, Hydro, Electro, Dendro, Anemo, and Geo), weapon (Bow, Sword, Claymore, Catalyst, or Polearm), star rarity, and roles.
|Character
|Rarity
|Element
|Weapon
|Role/s
|Aloy
|Five-star
|Cryo
|Bow
|DPS
|Amber
|Four-star
|Pyro
|Bow
|DPS
|Arlecchino (TBR Patch 4.6)
|Pyro
|Ayaka
|Five-star
|Cryo
|Sword
|DPS
|Barbara
|Four-star
|Hydro
|Catalyst
|Healer/Support
|Beidou
|Four-star
|Electro
|Polearm
|DPS/Support
|Candace
|Four-star
|Hydro
|Polearm
|Support
|Charlotte
|Four-star
|Cryo
|Catalyst
|Support/Healer/DPS
|Chiori (TBR Patch 4.5)
|Five-star
|Geo
|Sword
|DPS
|Collei
|Four-star
|Dendro
|Bow
|DPS
|
|Dehya
|Five-star
|Pyro
|Claymore
|DPS/Support
|Diona
|Four-star
|Cryo
|Bow
|Support/Healer
|Dori
|Four-star
|Electro
|Claymore
|Healer/Support
|Eula
|Five-star
|Cryo
|Claymore
|DPS
|Faruzan
|Four-star
|Anemo
|Bow
|Support
|Fischl
|Four-star
|Electro
|Bow
|DPS
|Ganyu
|Five-star
|Cryo
|Bow
|DPS
|Hu Tao
|Five-star
|Pyro
|Polearm
|DPS
|Jean
|Five-star
|Anemo
|Sword
|Healer/Support
|Keqing
|Five-star
|Electro
|Sword
|DPS
|
|Kirara
|Four-star
|Dendro
|Sword
|Support
|Klee
|Five-star
|Pyro
|Catalyst
|DPS
|Kokomi
|Fivestar
|Hydro
|Catalyst
|Support/Healer/DPS
|Kujou Sara
|Four-star
|Electro
|Bow
|Support/DPS
|Kuki Shinobu
|Four-star
|Electro
|Sword
|Support/DPS/Healer
|Layla
|Four-star
|Cryo
|Sword
|Support
|Lisa
|Four-star
|Electro
|Catalyst
|Support/DPS
|Lynette
|Four-star
|Anemo
|Sword
|DPS/Support
|Mona
|Five-star
|Hydro
|Catalyst
|Support/DPS
|Nahida
|Five-star
|Dendro
|Catalyst
|Support/DPS
|
|Navia
|Five-star
|Geo
|Claymore
|DPS
|Nilou
|Five-star
|Hydro
|Sword
|Support
|Ningguang
|Four-star
|Geo
|Catalyst
|DPS
|Noelle
|Four-star
|Geo
|Claymore
|Support/Healer/DPS
|Qiqi
|Five-star
|Cryo
|Sword
|Healer/Support/DPS
|Raiden Shogun
|Five-star
|Electro
|Polearm
|Support/ DPS
|Rosaria
|Four-star
|Cryo
|Polearm
|Support/DPS
|Sayu
|Four-star
|Anemo
|Claymore
|Support/Healer
|Shenhe
|Five-star
|Cryo
|Polearm
|Support
|Sucrose
|Four-star
|Anemo
|Catalyst
|Support
|Xiangling
|Four-star
|Pyro
|Polearm
|DPS
|Xinyan
|Four-star
|Pyro
|Claymore
|Support/DPS
|Yae Miko
|Five-star
|Electro
|Catalyst
|DPS
|Yanfei
|Four-star
|Pyro
|Catalyst
|DPS
|Yaoyao
|Four-star
|Dendro
|Polearm
|Healer/Support
|Yelan
|Five-star
|Hydro
|Bow
|DPS/Support
|Yoimiya
|Five-star
|Pyro
|Bow
|DPS
|Yun Jin
|Four-star
|Geo
|Polearm
|Support
As there are 48 female characters in Genshin, it’s worth noting that not all are best at their roles, meaning some are better than others. So, it’s a good idea to know which of these female characters are best at their roles to ensure your team’s success.
While this is a complete list of all Genshin’s female characters, others like Clorinde (Electro and Sword), Columbina, and Egeria, have been leaked or hypothesized to be playable characters due to their presence in trailers and storylines. However, until they’re officially confirmed, they may not be playable characters and won’t be added yet.
For now, these are all 48 playable female characters in Genshin Impact.