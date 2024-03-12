All female characters in Genshin Impact, listed

Whether you want to create a full-female team or are simply looking for your next waifu, there are several female characters you can pull in Genshin Impact, each with unique stylings, elements, and weaponry, meaning there’s something for everyone.

Here are all 48 female characters you can pilot in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All female characters

In Genshin Impact, there are currently 48 playable female characters, each with a unique element (Cryo, Pyro, Hydro, Electro, Dendro, Anemo, and Geo), weapon (Bow, Sword, Claymore, Catalyst, or Polearm), star rarity, and roles.

Character Rarity Element Weapon Role/s Aloy Five-star Cryo Bow DPS Amber Four-star Pyro Bow DPS Arlecchino (TBR Patch 4.6) Pyro Ayaka Five-star Cryo Sword DPS Barbara Four-star Hydro Catalyst Healer/Support Beidou Four-star Electro Polearm DPS/Support Candace Four-star Hydro Polearm Support Charlotte Four-star Cryo Catalyst Support/Healer/DPS Chiori (TBR Patch 4.5) Five-star Geo Sword DPS Collei Four-star Dendro Bow DPS Dehya Five-star Pyro Claymore DPS/Support Diona Four-star Cryo Bow Support/Healer Dori Four-star Electro Claymore Healer/Support Eula Five-star Cryo Claymore DPS Faruzan Four-star Anemo Bow Support Fischl Four-star Electro Bow DPS Ganyu Five-star Cryo Bow DPS Hu Tao Five-star Pyro Polearm DPS Jean Five-star Anemo Sword Healer/Support Keqing Five-star Electro Sword DPS Kirara Four-star Dendro Sword Support Klee Five-star Pyro Catalyst DPS Kokomi Fivestar Hydro Catalyst Support/Healer/DPS Kujou Sara Four-star Electro Bow Support/DPS Kuki Shinobu Four-star Electro Sword Support/DPS/Healer Layla Four-star Cryo Sword Support Lisa Four-star Electro Catalyst Support/DPS Lynette Four-star Anemo Sword DPS/Support Mona Five-star Hydro Catalyst Support/DPS Nahida Five-star Dendro Catalyst Support/DPS Navia Five-star Geo Claymore DPS Nilou Five-star Hydro Sword Support Ningguang Four-star Geo Catalyst DPS Noelle Four-star Geo Claymore Support/Healer/DPS Qiqi Five-star Cryo Sword Healer/Support/DPS Raiden Shogun Five-star Electro Polearm Support/ DPS Rosaria Four-star Cryo Polearm Support/DPS Sayu Four-star Anemo Claymore Support/Healer Shenhe Five-star Cryo Polearm Support Sucrose Four-star Anemo Catalyst Support Xiangling Four-star Pyro Polearm DPS Xinyan Four-star Pyro Claymore Support/DPS Yae Miko Five-star Electro Catalyst DPS Yanfei Four-star Pyro Catalyst DPS Yaoyao Four-star Dendro Polearm Healer/Support Yelan Five-star Hydro Bow DPS/Support Yoimiya Five-star Pyro Bow DPS Yun Jin Four-star Geo Polearm Support

As there are 48 female characters in Genshin, it’s worth noting that not all are best at their roles, meaning some are better than others. So, it’s a good idea to know which of these female characters are best at their roles to ensure your team’s success.

While this is a complete list of all Genshin’s female characters, others like Clorinde (Electro and Sword), Columbina, and Egeria, have been leaked or hypothesized to be playable characters due to their presence in trailers and storylines. However, until they’re officially confirmed, they may not be playable characters and won’t be added yet.

For now, these are all 48 playable female characters in Genshin Impact.