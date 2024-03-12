Category:
All female characters in Genshin Impact, listed

Every one is unique in their own way.
Yelan clasping her hands while seated in Genshin Impact
Image via miHoYo/HoYoverse

Whether you want to create a full-female team or are simply looking for your next waifu, there are several female characters you can pull in Genshin Impact, each with unique stylings, elements, and weaponry, meaning there’s something for everyone.

Here are all 48 female characters you can pilot in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All female characters

Raiden shougun in trailer wielding sword in Genshin Impact
Raiden Shogun is one of the best female Support and DPS characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Genshin Impact (YouTube)

In Genshin Impact, there are currently 48 playable female characters, each with a unique element (Cryo, Pyro, Hydro, Electro, Dendro, Anemo, and Geo), weapon (Bow, Sword, Claymore, Catalyst, or Polearm), star rarity, and roles.

CharacterRarityElementWeaponRole/s
AloyFive-starCryoBowDPS
AmberFour-starPyroBowDPS
Arlecchino (TBR Patch 4.6)Pyro
AyakaFive-starCryoSwordDPS
BarbaraFour-starHydroCatalystHealer/Support
BeidouFour-starElectroPolearmDPS/Support
CandaceFour-starHydroPolearmSupport
CharlotteFour-starCryoCatalystSupport/Healer/DPS
Chiori (TBR Patch 4.5)Five-starGeoSwordDPS
ColleiFour-starDendroBowDPS
DehyaFive-starPyroClaymoreDPS/Support
DionaFour-starCryoBowSupport/Healer
DoriFour-starElectroClaymoreHealer/Support
EulaFive-starCryoClaymoreDPS
FaruzanFour-starAnemoBowSupport
FischlFour-starElectroBowDPS
GanyuFive-starCryoBowDPS
Hu TaoFive-starPyroPolearmDPS
JeanFive-starAnemoSwordHealer/Support
KeqingFive-starElectroSwordDPS
KiraraFour-starDendroSwordSupport
KleeFive-starPyroCatalystDPS
KokomiFivestarHydroCatalystSupport/Healer/DPS
Kujou SaraFour-starElectroBowSupport/DPS
Kuki ShinobuFour-starElectroSwordSupport/DPS/Healer
LaylaFour-starCryoSwordSupport
LisaFour-starElectroCatalystSupport/DPS
LynetteFour-starAnemoSwordDPS/Support
MonaFive-starHydroCatalystSupport/DPS
NahidaFive-starDendroCatalystSupport/DPS
NaviaFive-starGeoClaymoreDPS
NilouFive-starHydroSwordSupport
NingguangFour-starGeoCatalystDPS
NoelleFour-starGeoClaymoreSupport/Healer/DPS
QiqiFive-starCryoSwordHealer/Support/DPS
Raiden ShogunFive-starElectroPolearmSupport/ DPS
RosariaFour-starCryoPolearmSupport/DPS
SayuFour-starAnemoClaymoreSupport/Healer
ShenheFive-starCryoPolearmSupport
SucroseFour-starAnemoCatalystSupport
XianglingFour-starPyroPolearmDPS
XinyanFour-starPyroClaymoreSupport/DPS
Yae MikoFive-starElectroCatalystDPS
YanfeiFour-starPyroCatalystDPS
YaoyaoFour-starDendroPolearmHealer/Support
YelanFive-starHydroBowDPS/Support
YoimiyaFive-starPyroBowDPS
Yun JinFour-starGeoPolearmSupport

As there are 48 female characters in Genshin, it’s worth noting that not all are best at their roles, meaning some are better than others. So, it’s a good idea to know which of these female characters are best at their roles to ensure your team’s success.

While this is a complete list of all Genshin’s female characters, others like Clorinde (Electro and Sword), Columbina, and Egeria, have been leaked or hypothesized to be playable characters due to their presence in trailers and storylines. However, until they’re officially confirmed, they may not be playable characters and won’t be added yet.

For now, these are all 48 playable female characters in Genshin Impact.

