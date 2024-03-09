Category:
Genshin Impact Patch 4.5 release date, characters, and banners

This is one patch you don’t wan to miss out on.
Every new patch in Genshin Impact brings new and returning characters, weapons, and tasks for players to enjoy. In Patch 4.5, there’s one new five-star character and one five-star weapon for you to get.

Here’s everything we know about Genshin Impact’s Patch 4.5 release date, banners, and characters. 

Genshin Impact Patch 4.5 Release Date and Countdown timer

Brown-haired woman wielding a sword in Genshin Impact.
Chiori is the new five-star character launching in Patch 4.5. Image via HoYoverse

Genshin Impact Patch 4.5 will go live on March 13. While it would be nice to play Genshin until 4.5 goes live, that’s impossible, as the servers will go down for around five hours before Patch 4.5 rolls out for maintenance. Depending on how long the maintenance takes to complete, Patch 4.5 could roll out late March 12 or early in the morning on March 13.

All banners and characters in Genshin Impact Patch 4.5

Like all Genshin Impact patches, Patch 4.5 will be split into two phases, each with different banners and characters.

In Phase One—from March 13 to April 2—the two banners include the following:

  1. Of Silken Clouds Woven banner: This is the banner for the new five-star character Chiori. You can also pull other five-star characters like Diluc, Jean, Mona, Keqing, Qiqi, Dehya, and Tighnari, as well as various four-star characters on this banner. 
  2. Oni’s Royale banner: This features the return of Arataki Itto (five-star) and other five-star characters like Diluc, Jean, Mona, Keqing, Qiqi, Dehya, and Tighnari. You can also pull various four-star characters on this banner. 

The weapons banner during this phase, Epitome Invocation, offers the chance to pull the five-star weapons Redhorn Stonethresher and Uraku Misugiri (new).

The splash artwork for Kazuha where he is unsheathing his sword and Anemo is swirling around you.
Kazuha will return in Phase Two. Image via miHoYo

In Phase Two—from April 2 (once Phase One ends) to April 23, the two banners include:

  1. Decree of the Deeps banner: This is Neuvillette’s Rerun Banner. You can also pull other five-star characters like Diluc, Jean, Mona, Keqing, Qiqi, Dehya, and Tighnari, as well as various four-star characters on this banner. 
  2. Leaves in the Wind banner: This is Kazuha’s Rerun banner. You can also pull other five-star characters like Diluc, Jean, Mona, Keqing, Qiqi, Dehya, and Tighnari, as well as various four-star characters on this banner. 

During this phase, the weapons banner called Epitome Invocation offers the chance to pull the five-star weapon and catalyst, Tome of the Eternal Flow and Freedom-Sworn. The Ode to the Dawn Breeze banner, which features the new banner system, will also be available. 

If you’re interested in getting new five-star characters and a new five-star weapon, you’ll want to participate in Genshin Impact’s Patch 4.5 banners, which will roll out on March 13.

