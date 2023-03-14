The Serenitea Pot is the housing feature of Genshin Impact. You can get inside by summoning a teapot that will be given to you after completing a quest in Liyue.

You have many ways to customize your tiny home, whether it’s inside the mansion or its outside.

You can craft furniture, get sets to help you design it, or even better, use Replica codes to get inspiration from the game’s finest creative spirits.

To use a Replica code, you must be from the same server as the one you’re using and get the corresponding layout (Realm Style). It can be Floating Abode, Emerald Peak, Cool Isle, Silken Courtyard, and Sublime Spicewood.

Then, you’ll simply have to paste it on the dedicated menu. You’ll see a list of furniture you’ll have to buy, craft, or earn through other ways. You’ll be able to use the Replica when you’ve gathered at least 90 percent of the required items. Here is how to use a Code:

20 best Serenitea Pot Replica ID codes for Europe in Genshin Impact

The 17 first codes are for outdoor designs. These are the vast majority of codes shared by users, as it allows for more freedom than indoor design.

1) The Magical Forest house

The layout of this Replica makes the Sumeru house within the Sublime Spicewood realm layout feel truly magical.

Replica ID: 39356527302

Server: EU

2) Santa’s Cottage

Players can enjoy a year-round winter wonderland with this stunning Santa’s Cottage Serenitea Pot layout.

Replica ID: 60835138827

3) Okino House

Another Studio Ghibli-inspired build is among the most impressive Genshin Replicas out there. This creation, which is a replication of the Okino Residence from Kiki’s Delivery Service, is covered in detailed greenery and is absolutely stunning to look at.

Replica ID: 9295531275

4) Glowing Garden

The Glowing Garden design was shared by M1N3TA on YouTube. It’s created in the Sublime Spicewood and makes the most out of the Realm Style. It’s also quite easy to gather up all the materials if you’ve completed a great part of the Sumeru region.

ID: 35068664865

Realm Style: Sublime Spicewood

5) The Little Markets

This Serenitea Pot design is unique because it includes items in the whole Realm, while most others only focus on one place. It’s challenging to give the Realm a lively feel because players are highly limited by the number of simultaneous pieces of furniture.

ID: 30780810025

Realm Style: Emerald Peak

6) Dreamy Gazebo

The Dreamy Gazebo is the ideal place where you’ll be able to rest after a long grind of artifacts or nerve-wracking Archon quest clearing. It’s made of a stony path leading to several gazebos, some with benches to relax while enjoying the view.

It was created by Unlucky Tabibito. The EU code was shared by a player who copied it manually, and the furniture inside the gazebos was changed. You can customize them as you like.

ID: 13619456138

Realm Style: Sublime Spicewood

7) Two Ponds House

The Two Ponds House is a design created in the Floating Abode Realm Style. It makes the most out of the environment’s verticality with ponds on several floors. It also features a lot of places to sit on and enjoy the view.

ID: 39391712045

Realm Style: Floating Abode: Windchill Isle

8) Summer Farm House

This Summer Farm House is simple and equally efficient. It features crops where you can grow seeds, as well as a paddock where your pets can rest. It’s in the Sublime Spicewood Realm, adding a Sumeru vibe to it.

ID: 13628767306

Realm Style: Sublime Spicewood

9) Hot springs near the ocean

Cool Isle is a small Realm Style where you can design chill places on the beach and go for a swim. This hot springs design matches the environment’s style well. You can get inside a sauna or sit in the hot springs. It was shared by user Maya.

ID: 17887083992

Realm Style: Cool Isle

10) Desert Oasis Garden

Floating Abode can be used in many styles, and one of them is the oasis environment elements from Sumeru’s desert. This is a cozy corner where you can rest, get shade from the walls, and dip your feet into the water.

ID: 13600658210

Realm Style: Floating Abode: Windchill Isle

11) Madoromi Market

Do you want to bring an Inazuma vibe into your tiny home? The Madoromi Market uses items from the region to create a Japanese-themed design in the Silken Courtyard Realm Style. It features several streets to wander in, as well as crops.

ID: 9293925298

Realm Style: Silken Courtyard

13) Sumeru Desert Palace

This Palace is unique in this list because it features a lot of large buildings that make the Realm more lively as a whole, instead of creating a small cozy corner. The items to craft are from Sumeru, so you’ll have to progress through this region to make the most of the design. It’s like a miniature city, with ramparts and a big entry. It was shared by user Magical Pi.

ID: 9290923034

Realm Style: Cool Isle

14) Mondstadt Village

Sumeru is a very popular region and most of the Serenitea Pot designs shared today feature this style. But if you’re more of a Mondstadt enjoyer, this design shared by Krag0611 is for you. It features two distinct parts: the main city, with large buildings, and a small farm on the side.

ID: 5025959807

Realm Style: Emerald Peak

15) Bamboo Village

Sometimes, the simplest ideas are the most efficient ones. This Bamboo Village doesn’t feature many buildings but gives space for nature instead. It’s a wide plaza surrounded by bamboo and stony elements. It breathes and makes it the perfect spot to relax. It was shared by Magical Pi again.

ID: 13592762125

Realm Style: Silken Courtyard

16) Wanderer’s Return

The Emerald Peak environment features much verticality, and this design shared by Mervruu takes advantage of that. This mansion is luxurious and still integrates well into the environment. It also features ladders and many lanterns that give it a unique charm at night.

ID: 60849495103

Realm Style: Emerald Peak

17) Burj Tower

The Sumeru architecture style is unique in Genshin Impact, featuring a mix of several inspirations from Asia and the Middle East. This design created by LoriSei brings Sumeru to you, available at all times in the Serenitea Teapot. It’s very impressive because it completely changes the environment’s landscape.

ID: 120965491926

Realm Style: Sublime Spicewood

Realm Mansion designs

18) Libraries

Libraries are very popular in the Realm Mansion. They are simple to design, as there are many items for this room.

9305816132: this code is to decorate the Main Hall of the Mansion inside of the Silken Courtyard Realm Style. It features some stellar elements that could refer to Mona.

43656887768: this code is for a Mondstadt house. The style is original. It looks a bit messy for a more natural feel.

30770227890: this last code is another library sample for Liyue Mansions. It’s more generic, but you can customize it as you like.

19) Inazuman Estate

This design entirely decorates the rooms in Inazuman Mansions (from the Silken Courtyard Realm Style). The ID code is 56535449009.

20) Sumeru House

If Sumeru is more of your cup of tea, you can also decorate your Mansion from the Sublime Spicewood Realm Style according to the region’s traditional style. The ID code is 60862886069.

21) Mondstadt House

Mondstadt is the first region you’ll discover in Genshin Impact. If you’re still a beginner or you just want to bring the Europe-themed region to you, this one might do the trick instead. The ID code is 30765645233.