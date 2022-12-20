How to get an in-house aquarium for your Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s latest region comes with many new blueprints and creations that players can add to their personal realm in the Serenitea Pot—and among them, there’s also a huge aquarium.

Previously players could only place their fish outside of their Serenitea houses by using the Pool of Sapphire Grace, an elegant outdoor pond. But with the addition of Sumeru Hoyoverse, the devs also added a way for Genshin players to see their fish inside the house thanks to the Shaded Clarity aquarium.

Players can acquire the blueprint for the Aquarium from the fishing association in Sumeru. After reaching Port Ormos, look for an NPC whose name is Loumelat—she can be seen fishing near the river’s right side before entering the city. After talking for the first time with Loumelat, the icon of the fishing association will be added to the player’s map.

Screengrab via Genshin Impact

To obtain the blueprint, players will have to give Loumelat 10 fishes, specifically red Medakas, which can be fished in various locations in Liyue. Some of the locations where red Medakas can be fished are the lake near Nazuchi Beach, Suigetsu Pool, and the west of Chirai Shrine.

Screengrab via Genshin Impact

After gaining the blueprint for the aquarium, Genshin players will have to enter their Serenitea Pot to create, obtain and place the aquarium in one of the rooms of their home. To create the large tank for fish, players need eight Adhigama Wood pieces that can be collected in Sumeru, and four White Iron Chunks that can be found in the wild in any region.

Screengrab via Genshin Impact

Players can then decide to wait 16 hours or use one Vial of Adeptal Speed to receive the creation immediately. Then once the aquarium is placed in the Serenitea pot, players can start placing their fish inside by approaching the tank and clicking on “Take Care of Fish Tank.” But they will only be able to use four-star fish in the tank.

Screengrab via Genshin Impact Screengrab via Genshin Impact

While the aquarium adds a spectacular effect to the room, there isn’t much to do besides watching the fish swim. But players can still interact with the creation and with its inhabitants. By selecting and clicking on “Lightly Tap,” the player will touch the glass of the aquarium and thus scare the fish inside who will start swimming faster in the tank.

While both the Pool of Sapphire Grace and the Shaded Clarity are beautiful additions to the Serenitea Pot, having a water space where players can capture the species of fish they previously added to the water source would be a great addition to the Serenitea Pot.