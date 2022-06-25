Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ending in ‘E’

When the web-based word game Wordle took over the internet, players came up with their favorite strategies to figure out the daily word in six guesses or less. One of the most popular among them is first finding out what vowels are present in the word. The game has no clues to start, but the letters in the words provide useful information after each guess, indicating if they’re in the correct position or part of the answer at all.
And while sometimes you can get an idea of what you’re looking for just by looking at the vowels, you can also feel stuck, with no idea where to go next. If you know that your word ends in “E” and also contains an “I,” check out the list below.
Five-letter words with “I” and ending in “E” to try on Wordle
- ABIDE
- AERIE
- AFIRE
- AGGIE
- AGILE
- AISLE
- AIYEE
- ALIKE
- ALINE
- ALIVE
- ALKIE
- AMICE
- AMIDE
- AMINE
- ANILE
- ANIME
- ANISE
- ARISE
- ASIDE
- AXILE
- AXITE
- AZIDE
- AZINE
- BAIZE
- BEIGE
- BELIE
- BIBLE
- BIKIE
- BILGE
- BINGE
- BIOME
- BIRLE
- BIRSE
- BLITE
- BOGIE
- BOITE
- BRIBE
- BRIDE
- BRINE
- CAVIE
- CHIDE
- CHILE
- CHIME
- CHINE
- CHIVE
- CIVIE
- CLIME
- CLINE
- COSIE
- COZIE
- CRIME
- CRIPE
- CURIE
- CUTIE
- DEICE
- DEXIE
- DIDIE
- DIENE
- DINGE
- DIODE
- DIRGE
- DISME
- DOBIE
- DOGIE
- DOWIE
- DOXIE
- DRIVE
- DWINE
- EDILE
- EERIE
- ELIDE
- ELITE
- EVITE
- EXILE
- EXINE
- EYRIE
- FAKIE
- FIBRE
- FICHE
- FIDGE
- FILLE
- FIQUE
- FLITE
- FOGIE
- FRISE
- GENIE
- GIGHE
- GIGUE
- GIMME
- GLIDE
- GLIME
- GRIDE
- GRIME
- GRIPE
- GUIDE
- GUILE
- GUISE
- GWINE
- GYNIE
- HINGE
- HOISE
- HOMIE
- IMAGE
- IMBUE
- IMIDE
- IMINE
- INANE
- INBYE
- INDIE
- INDUE
- INGLE
- INKLE
- INURE
- IRADE
- IRATE
- IRONE
- ISSUE
- ISTLE
- IXTLE
- JUICE
- JUVIE
- KIBBE
- KITHE
- KNIFE
- KOINE
- KUBIE
- KYRIE
- LIANE
- LIEGE
- LIEVE
- LISLE
- LITHE
- LITRE
- LIVRE
- LOCIE
- LOOIE
- LOUIE
- MAILE
- MAIZE
- MAMIE
- MAVIE
- MICHE
- MIDGE
- MILLE
- MINAE
- MINCE
- MINKE
- MITRE
- MOIRE
- MONIE
- MOVIE
- MOXIE
- MULIE
- NAIVE
- NEWIE
- NICHE
- NIECE
- NIEVE
- NITRE
- NIXIE
- NOISE
- NUDIE
- OGIVE
- OLDIE
- OLIVE
- OLLIE
- OORIE
- OPINE
- OURIE
- OVINE
- OXIDE
- OXIME
- PAISE
- PEISE
- PIECE
- PIQUE
- PISTE
- PIXIE
- POISE
- PRICE
- PRIDE
- PRIME
- PRISE
- PRIZE
- PYXIE
- QUIRE
- QUITE
- RAISE
- RAMIE
- REGIE
- REIVE
- RETIE
- RIDGE
- RIFLE
- RILLE
- RINSE
- SAICE
- SEINE
- SEISE
- SEIZE
- SHINE
- SHIRE
- SHIVE
- SIDHE
- SIDLE
- SIEGE
- SIEVE
- SINCE
- SINGE
- SIREE
- SIXTE
- SKITE
- SKIVE
- SLICE
- SLIDE
- SLIME
- SLIPE
- SMILE
- SMITE
- SNIDE
- SNIPE
- SPICE
- SPIKE
- SPILE
- SPINE
- SPIRE
- SPITE
- STILE
- STIME
- STIPE
- SUITE
- SWILE
- SWINE
- SWIPE
- SWIVE
- TAWIE
- THINE
- TILDE
- TINGE
- TITHE
- TITLE
- TITRE
- TOILE
- TOWIE
- TRIBE
- TRICE
- TRIKE
- TRINE
- TRIPE
- TRITE
- TUILE
- TWICE
- TWINE
- UNITE
- UNTIE
- URINE
- UTILE
- VEGIE
- VITAE
- VOGIE
- VOICE
- VOILE
- WAIVE
- WALIE
- WHILE
- WHINE
- WHITE
- WINCE
- WINZE
- WITHE
- WRITE
- YINCE
- YOWIE
- ZAIRE
- ZOWIE
Though the vowels can give you an idea of the word, now is the time to look for the consonants. The ones that appear the most on the list above are “L,” “N,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” so that should be a good place to start, because they will give you more information than the others.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).