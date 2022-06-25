Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ending in ‘E’

When the web-based word game Wordle took over the internet, players came up with their favorite strategies to figure out the daily word in six guesses or less. One of the most popular among them is first finding out what vowels are present in the word. The game has no clues to start, but the letters in the words provide useful information after each guess, indicating if they’re in the correct position or part of the answer at all.

And while sometimes you can get an idea of what you’re looking for just by looking at the vowels, you can also feel stuck, with no idea where to go next. If you know that your word ends in “E” and also contains an “I,” check out the list below.

Five-letter words with “I” and ending in “E” to try on Wordle

ABIDE

AERIE

AFIRE

AGGIE

AGILE

AISLE

AIYEE

ALIKE

ALINE

ALIVE

ALKIE

AMICE

AMIDE

AMINE

ANILE

ANIME

ANISE

ARISE

ASIDE

AXILE

AXITE

AZIDE

AZINE

BAIZE

BEIGE

BELIE

BIBLE

BIKIE

BILGE

BINGE

BIOME

BIRLE

BIRSE

BLITE

BOGIE

BOITE

BRIBE

BRIDE

BRINE

CAVIE

CHIDE

CHILE

CHIME

CHINE

CHIVE

CIVIE

CLIME

CLINE

COSIE

COZIE

CRIME

CRIPE

CURIE

CUTIE

DEICE

DEXIE

DIDIE

DIENE

DINGE

DIODE

DIRGE

DISME

DOBIE

DOGIE

DOWIE

DOXIE

DRIVE

DWINE

EDILE

EERIE

ELIDE

ELITE

EVITE

EXILE

EXINE

EYRIE

FAKIE

FIBRE

FICHE

FIDGE

FILLE

FIQUE

FLITE

FOGIE

FRISE

GENIE

GIGHE

GIGUE

GIMME

GLIDE

GLIME

GRIDE

GRIME

GRIPE

GUIDE

GUILE

GUISE

GWINE

GYNIE

HINGE

HOISE

HOMIE

IMAGE

IMBUE

IMIDE

IMINE

INANE

INBYE

INDIE

INDUE

INGLE

INKLE

INURE

IRADE

IRATE

IRONE

ISSUE

ISTLE

IXTLE

JUICE

JUVIE

KIBBE

KITHE

KNIFE

KOINE

KUBIE

KYRIE

LIANE

LIEGE

LIEVE

LISLE

LITHE

LITRE

LIVRE

LOCIE

LOOIE

LOUIE

MAILE

MAIZE

MAMIE

MAVIE

MICHE

MIDGE

MILLE

MINAE

MINCE

MINKE

MITRE

MOIRE

MONIE

MOVIE

MOXIE

MULIE

NAIVE

NEWIE

NICHE

NIECE

NIEVE

NITRE

NIXIE

NOISE

NUDIE

OGIVE

OLDIE

OLIVE

OLLIE

OORIE

OPINE

OURIE

OVINE

OXIDE

OXIME

PAISE

PEISE

PIECE

PIQUE

PISTE

PIXIE

POISE

PRICE

PRIDE

PRIME

PRISE

PRIZE

PYXIE

QUIRE

QUITE

RAISE

RAMIE

REGIE

REIVE

RETIE

RIDGE

RIFLE

RILLE

RINSE

SAICE

SEINE

SEISE

SEIZE

SHINE

SHIRE

SHIVE

SIDHE

SIDLE

SIEGE

SIEVE

SINCE

SINGE

SIREE

SIXTE

SKITE

SKIVE

SLICE

SLIDE

SLIME

SLIPE

SMILE

SMITE

SNIDE

SNIPE

SPICE

SPIKE

SPILE

SPINE

SPIRE

SPITE

STILE

STIME

STIPE

SUITE

SWILE

SWINE

SWIPE

SWIVE

TAWIE

THINE

TILDE

TINGE

TITHE

TITLE

TITRE

TOILE

TOWIE

TRIBE

TRICE

TRIKE

TRINE

TRIPE

TRITE

TUILE

TWICE

TWINE

UNITE

UNTIE

URINE

UTILE

VEGIE

VITAE

VOGIE

VOICE

VOILE

WAIVE

WALIE

WHILE

WHINE

WHITE

WINCE

WINZE

WITHE

WRITE

YINCE

YOWIE

ZAIRE

ZOWIE

Though the vowels can give you an idea of the word, now is the time to look for the consonants. The ones that appear the most on the list above are “L,” “N,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” so that should be a good place to start, because they will give you more information than the others.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).