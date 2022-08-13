Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘HUN’

For longtime Wordle players, most days will not be that difficult. With a good strategy in place, you can pretty much guarantee a victory in six tries or less to extend your streak. But some days are tougher than others because some words might not come as easily depending on how you start.

Sometimes, after a few guesses and a couple of letters turning green, you might still feel a little stuck, with no idea what to guess next. If that is the case for you today with the letters “H,” “U,” and “N” together in the word, check out the list below and a breakdown of it. There are a few options left now.

Five-letter words with “HUN” to try on Wordle

CHUNK

HUNCH

HUNKS

HUNKY

HUNTS

SHUNS

SHUNT

THUNK

Your next steps will not change much if the “HUN” is at the beginning or the middle of the word, but the number of options will be reduced in half. Either way, the most common letters are “S” and “K,” followed by “C” and “T.” That means that if you don’t have enough information about any of those letters, your best guesses are “CHUNK” and “SHUNT,” even if the “HUN” appears at the beginning of your word. These two combinations cover all the possibilities on the list above, and it will take a maximum of three guesses to reach the answer. You can also use the word “STACK” instead.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).