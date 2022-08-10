Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and starting with ‘P’

On most days, longtime Wordle players won’t have much trouble getting the answer right under six tries. By now, you have probably found or developed a strategy that fits your playstyle, whether it’s a specific sequence or set of words, which makes the challenges easier to solve. But in English, as in every language, the possibilities and combinations of letters are vast, and that means that no strategy can work the same way every day—not with only five letters.
The game starts with no clues, and the letters used in each word you guess turn into clues after the guesses. They change colors depending on their presence and placement: green for letters that are correctly placed in your word in comparison to the answer, yellow for letters that are present in a different place than the one you chose, and gray for the ones that are not part of the answer at all.
After a few guesses, you should already have at least a couple of letters turn yellow or green, but sometimes that is still not enough to get a good picture of what the word of the day should be.
If what you got today was a green “P” at the beginning and a green or yellow “A” somewhere else, check out the list and guide below for some inspiration and ideas of what to do next.
Five-letter words with “A” and starting with “P” to try in Wordle
- PAANS
- PACAS
- PACED
- PACER
- PACES
- PACEY
- PACHA
- PACKS
- PACTS
- PADDY
- PADIS
- PADLE
- PADRE
- PADRI
- PAEAN
- PAEON
- PAGAN
- PAGED
- PAGER
- PAGES
- PAGOD
- PAIKS
- PAILS
- PAINS
- PAINT
- PAIRS
- PAISA
- PAISE
- PALEA
- PALED
- PALER
- PALES
- PALET
- PALIS
- PALLS
- PALLY
- PALMS
- PALMY
- PALPI
- PALPS
- PALSA
- PALSY
- PAMPA
- PANDA
- PANDY
- PANED
- PANEL
- PANES
- PANGA
- PANGS
- PANIC
- PANNE
- PANSY
- PANTO
- PANTS
- PANTY
- PAPAL
- PAPAS
- PAPAW
- PAPER
- PAPPI
- PAPPY
- PARAE
- PARAS
- PARCH
- PARDI
- PARDS
- PARDY
- PARED
- PAREN
- PAREO
- PARER
- PARES
- PAREU
- PARGE
- PARGO
- PARIS
- PARKA
- PARKS
- PARKY
- PARLE
- PAROL
- PARRS
- PARRY
- PARSE
- PARTS
- PARTY
- PARVE
- PARVO
- PASEO
- PASES
- PASHA
- PASHM
- PASKA
- PASSE
- PASTA
- PASTE
- PASTS
- PASTY
- PATCH
- PATEN
- PATER
- PATES
- PATHS
- PATIN
- PATIO
- PATLY
- PATSY
- PATTY
- PAUAS
- PAUSE
- PAVAN
- PAVED
- PAVER
- PAVES
- PAVID
- PAVIN
- PAVIS
- PAWED
- PAWER
- PAWKY
- PAWLS
- PAWNS
- PAXES
- PAYED
- PAYEE
- PAYER
- PAYOR
- PEACE
- PEACH
- PEAGE
- PEAGS
- PEAKS
- PEAKY
- PEALS
- PEANS
- PEARL
- PEARS
- PEART
- PEASE
- PEATS
- PEATY
- PEAVY
- PECAN
- PEDAL
- PEKAN
- PELAU
- PENAL
- PENNA
- PEPLA
- PEREA
- PETAL
- PHAGE
- PHASE
- PHIAL
- PHYLA
- PIANI
- PIANO
- PIANS
- PIBAL
- PICAL
- PICAS
- PIETA
- PIKAS
- PILAF
- PILAR
- PILAU
- PILAW
- PILEA
- PIMAS
- PINAS
- PINNA
- PINTA
- PIPAL
- PIPAS
- PITAS
- PITTA
- PIZZA
- PLACE
- PLACK
- PLAGE
- PLAID
- PLAIN
- PLAIT
- PLANE
- PLANK
- PLANS
- PLANT
- PLASH
- PLASM
- PLATE
- PLATS
- PLATY
- PLAYA
- PLAYS
- PLAZA
- PLEAD
- PLEAS
- PLEAT
- PLENA
- PLICA
- POACH
- PODIA
- POLAR
- POLKA
- POOJA
- POOKA
- POPPA
- PRAAM
- PRAHU
- PRAMS
- PRANA
- PRANG
- PRANK
- PRAOS
- PRASE
- PRATE
- PRATS
- PRAUS
- PRAWN
- PRAYS
- PRESA
- PRIMA
- PROAS
- PRUTA
- PSALM
- PSHAW
- PSOAE
- PSOAI
- PSOAS
- PUCKA
- PUJAH
- PUJAS
- PUKKA
- PULAO
- PULAS
- PULKA
- PUMAS
- PUNAS
- PUNKA
- PUPAE
- PUPAL
- PUPAS
- PURDA
- PYRAN
- PZAZZ
One thing you can do to start narrowing down the list is cross out all the words in which the “A” appears in an incorrect position.
Since that letter came out yellow for you once, use that to your advantage.
You should also cross out all options containing letters that you know aren’t part of the word, like the ones that came out gray before, and avoid words that are plural forms if you’re running low on guesses, because they will never be the answer to the Wordle puzzle.
Use as many new letters and placements as you can in each guess, starting from the most common ones. Consonants like “L”, “R,” “S,” or “T” are usually safe bets, because they are the most likely to be in the word and will give you the most information when they aren’t, but the actual probability varies depending on the words that fit your current criteria. Also, keep in mind that at least one of the letters might be repeated, including the “P” and the “A.” A couple of them even repeat both the “P” and the “A.” When it seems like there are no options left to try, that might be a good thing to take into consideration as well.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).