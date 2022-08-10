Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and starting with ‘P’

When one of those boxes turned green and the other turned yellow, we can help.

On most days, longtime Wordle players won’t have much trouble getting the answer right under six tries. By now, you have probably found or developed a strategy that fits your playstyle, whether it’s a specific sequence or set of words, which makes the challenges easier to solve. But in English, as in every language, the possibilities and combinations of letters are vast, and that means that no strategy can work the same way every day—not with only five letters.

The game starts with no clues, and the letters used in each word you guess turn into clues after the guesses. They change colors depending on their presence and placement: green for letters that are correctly placed in your word in comparison to the answer, yellow for letters that are present in a different place than the one you chose, and gray for the ones that are not part of the answer at all.

After a few guesses, you should already have at least a couple of letters turn yellow or green, but sometimes that is still not enough to get a good picture of what the word of the day should be.

If what you got today was a green “P” at the beginning and a green or yellow “A” somewhere else, check out the list and guide below for some inspiration and ideas of what to do next.

Five-letter words with “A” and starting with “P” to try in Wordle

PAANS

PACAS

PACED

PACER

PACES

PACEY

PACHA

PACKS

PACTS

PADDY

PADIS

PADLE

PADRE

PADRI

PAEAN

PAEON

PAGAN

PAGED

PAGER

PAGES

PAGOD

PAIKS

PAILS

PAINS

PAINT

PAIRS

PAISA

PAISE

PALEA

PALED

PALER

PALES

PALET

PALIS

PALLS

PALLY

PALMS

PALMY

PALPI

PALPS

PALSA

PALSY

PAMPA

PANDA

PANDY

PANED

PANEL

PANES

PANGA

PANGS

PANIC

PANNE

PANSY

PANTO

PANTS

PANTY

PAPAL

PAPAS

PAPAW

PAPER

PAPPI

PAPPY

PARAE

PARAS

PARCH

PARDI

PARDS

PARDY

PARED

PAREN

PAREO

PARER

PARES

PAREU

PARGE

PARGO

PARIS

PARKA

PARKS

PARKY

PARLE

PAROL

PARRS

PARRY

PARSE

PARTS

PARTY

PARVE

PARVO

PASEO

PASES

PASHA

PASHM

PASKA

PASSE

PASTA

PASTE

PASTS

PASTY

PATCH

PATEN

PATER

PATES

PATHS

PATIN

PATIO

PATLY

PATSY

PATTY

PAUAS

PAUSE

PAVAN

PAVED

PAVER

PAVES

PAVID

PAVIN

PAVIS

PAWED

PAWER

PAWKY

PAWLS

PAWNS

PAXES

PAYED

PAYEE

PAYER

PAYOR

PEACE

PEACH

PEAGE

PEAGS

PEAKS

PEAKY

PEALS

PEANS

PEARL

PEARS

PEART

PEASE

PEATS

PEATY

PEAVY

PECAN

PEDAL

PEKAN

PELAU

PENAL

PENNA

PEPLA

PEREA

PETAL

PHAGE

PHASE

PHIAL

PHYLA

PIANI

PIANO

PIANS

PIBAL

PICAL

PICAS

PIETA

PIKAS

PILAF

PILAR

PILAU

PILAW

PILEA

PIMAS

PINAS

PINNA

PINTA

PIPAL

PIPAS

PITAS

PITTA

PIZZA

PLACE

PLACK

PLAGE

PLAID

PLAIN

PLAIT

PLANE

PLANK

PLANS

PLANT

PLASH

PLASM

PLATE

PLATS

PLATY

PLAYA

PLAYS

PLAZA

PLEAD

PLEAS

PLEAT

PLENA

PLICA

POACH

PODIA

POLAR

POLKA

POOJA

POOKA

POPPA

PRAAM

PRAHU

PRAMS

PRANA

PRANG

PRANK

PRAOS

PRASE

PRATE

PRATS

PRAUS

PRAWN

PRAYS

PRESA

PRIMA

PROAS

PRUTA

PSALM

PSHAW

PSOAE

PSOAI

PSOAS

PUCKA

PUJAH

PUJAS

PUKKA

PULAO

PULAS

PULKA

PUMAS

PUNAS

PUNKA

PUPAE

PUPAL

PUPAS

PURDA

PYRAN

PZAZZ

One thing you can do to start narrowing down the list is cross out all the words in which the “A” appears in an incorrect position.

Since that letter came out yellow for you once, use that to your advantage.

You should also cross out all options containing letters that you know aren’t part of the word, like the ones that came out gray before, and avoid words that are plural forms if you’re running low on guesses, because they will never be the answer to the Wordle puzzle.

Use as many new letters and placements as you can in each guess, starting from the most common ones. Consonants like “L”, “R,” “S,” or “T” are usually safe bets, because they are the most likely to be in the word and will give you the most information when they aren’t, but the actual probability varies depending on the words that fit your current criteria. Also, keep in mind that at least one of the letters might be repeated, including the “P” and the “A.” A couple of them even repeat both the “P” and the “A.” When it seems like there are no options left to try, that might be a good thing to take into consideration as well.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).