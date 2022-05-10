Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘SHI’

Playing the daily Wordle has become a popular way to start the day with a fun challenge. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which players need to guess in up to six tries. The only clues are the letters themselves, changing colors depending on where (or if) they are in the word.

Most players should have found or developed their winning strategies by now, such as choosing a good starting word, finding vowels first, or using a specific combination of words to cover as many letters as possible. But even the best can get stuck sometimes. There may be days when you find yourself with two or three letters in the beginning or end of the word, but can’t remember where to go from there. The list below, for example, is sure to help you get ideas when your starting letters are “SHI.”

Five-letter words starting with “SHI” to try on Wordle

SHIED

SHIEL

SHIER

SHIES

SHIFT

SHILL

SHILY

SHIMS

SHINE

SHINS

SHINY

SHIPS

SHIRE

SHIRK

SHIRR

SHIRT

SHIST

SHIUR

SHIVA

SHIVE

SHIVS

It is not a huge list, but you will need to narrow it down to get the answer right, so there are a few strategies you can use. First, look for the letters you already found on your own, whether it’s letters you know are in the word or letters you know aren’t in the word. This could mean knowing if there is another vowel or not, or if any of the letters are repeated. Then, look for more common words and avoid plural forms, because that is what Wordle does as well.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).