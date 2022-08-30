Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘O’

Wordle is a game that became very famous after being shared on social networks. The creation of interactivity between players from all over the world made the game spread quickly and soon many other versions were also available.
In most cases, other versions of Wordle add some changes from the original, whether it’s new rules, themes, or the removal of the restriction of playing just one word per day.
Wordle Unlimited is the site where Wordle players can go after having guessed the correct answer from the original game, as it is possible to play as many times as you like, with new random words being chosen as answers.
Dordle and Quordle have a mod that many players appreciate. It is necessary to guess more than one word at the same time, two and four, respectively. This means that every guess attempt will count in two columns with different answers. The game has a daily challenge mode like the original Wordle, but it can also be played in a free mode with random answers.
Among the themed versions, there are all kinds. Squirdle is a version for Pokemon fans, while Fortle uses words related to Fortnite. Marvel Wordle only accepts words related to the Marvel universe and there is also Hogwartle for anyone who is a Harry Potter fan. These are just a few of the many different versions available on the internet.
Wordle also inspired the creation of other similar games, such as Heardle and Moviedle that use snippets of music and movies, respectively, as hints for players to guess their sources.
Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’
But if you’re having trouble in the original Wordle after finding out that the correct answer has the letter ‘O’ at the beginning, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘O’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words starting with ‘O’ to try on Wordle
- oaked
- oaken
- oaker
- oakum
- oared
- oases
- oasis
- oasts
- oaten
- oater
- oaths
- oaves
- obang
- obeah
- obeli
- obese
- obeys
- obias
- obied
- obiit
- obits
- objet
- oboes
- obole
- oboli
- obols
- occam
- occur
- ocean
- ocher
- oches
- ochre
- ochry
- ocker
- ocrea
- octad
- octal
- octan
- octas
- octet
- octyl
- oculi
- odahs
- odals
- odder
- oddly
- odeon
- odeum
- odism
- odist
- odium
- odors
- odour
- odsos
- odyle
- odyls
- ofays
- offal
- offed
- offer
- oflag
- often
- ofter
- ogams
- ogees
- oggin
- ogham
- ogive
- ogled
- ogler
- ogles
- ogmic
- ogres
- ohias
- ohing
- ohmic
- ohone
- oidia
- oiled
- oiler
- oinks
- oints
- ojime
- okapi
- okays
- okehs
- okras
- oktas
- olden
- older
- oldie
- oleic
- olein
- olent
- oleos
- oleum
- olios
- olive
- ollas
- ollav
- oller
- ollie
- ology
- olpae
- olpes
- omasa
- omber
- ombre
- ombus
- omega
- omens
- omers
- omits
- omlah
- omovs
- omrah
- oncer
- onces
- oncet
- oncus
- onely
- oners
- onery
- onion
- onium
- onkus
- onlay
- onned
- onset
- ontic
- oobit
- oohed
- oomph
- oonts
- ooped
- oorie
- ooses
- ootid
- oozed
- oozes
- opahs
- opals
- opens
- opepe
- opera
- opine
- oping
- opium
- oppos
- opsin
- opted
- opter
- optic
- orach
- oracy
- orals
- orang
- orant
- orate
- orbed
- orbit
- orcas
- orcin
- order
- ordos
- oread
- orfes
- organ
- orgia
- orgic
- orgue
- oribi
- oriel
- orixa
- orles
- orlon
- orlop
- ormer
- ornis
- orpin
- orris
- ortho
- orval
- orzos
- oscar
- oshac
- osier
- osmic
- osmol
- ossia
- ostia
- otaku
- otary
- other
- ottar
- otter
- ottos
- oubit
- oucht
- ought
- ouija
- oulks
- oumas
- ounce
- oundy
- oupas
- ouped
- ouphe
- ouphs
- ourie
- ousel
- ousts
- outby
- outdo
- outed
- outer
- outgo
- outre
- outro
- ouzel
- ouzos
- ovals
- ovary
- ovate
- ovels
- ovens
- overs
- overt
- ovine
- ovist
- ovoid
- ovoli
- ovolo
- ovule
- owche
- owing
- owled
- owler
- owlet
- owned
- owner
- owres
- owrie
- owsen
- oxbow
- oxers
- oxeye
- oxide
- oxids
- oxime
- oxims
- oxlip
- oxter
- oyers
- ozeki
- ozone
- ozzie
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.