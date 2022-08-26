Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘ONY’

When it comes to Wordle, most of the popular strategies involve a specific word or combination of words to guarantee you start the game with the best first guess possible. Because the letters in each guess turn into clues based on their presence and position in the answer, you want to start the game with as much information as you can. Your strategy also depends on your style and preferences as a player.

But sometimes, even after finding a few letters from the answer, you might need a hand to know what to do next. If you know that today’s word ends in “ONY,” check out the list and guide below for some inspiration.

Five-letter words ending in “ONY” to try on Wordle

AGONY

ATONY

CRONY

EBONY

GOONY

IRONY

LOONY

MOONY

PEONY

PHONY

STONY

These are all the words likely to be the answer to today’s Wordle and fit your criteria. Now, it’s time to find the other two remaining letters.

The list is pretty balanced in terms of variety of letters, and surprisingly, the one letter that appears the most frequently in words ending in “ONY” is a second instance of the “O,” which is a part of three words. Even so, testing for the presence of a second “O” specifically does not seem like a good use of your next guesses because it appears in less than a third of the words and is always in the same position—which means even a green box would still leave you with two equally possible options.

Going for a word that includes three or more of the letters that appear more than once, like “GRAPE,” is likely a better choice. Instead of covering only three of the 11 words, it covers eight. To save you some work, you can also cross out all the words containing letters that came out gray to you in previous guesses and come up with other combinations, like “CLIMB,” to get information about different letters that only appear once.

In addition to knowing the letters most likely to appear, you might want to know which letters are not a part of any of the words on the list. There are quite a few: “D,” “F,” “J,” “K,” “Q,” “U,” “V,” “W,” “X,” and “Z.” Even if they are still a part of your pool, they will not give you any relevant information, so you should avoid including them in your next guesses. And although the “O” is somewhat likely to be doubled in the word, neither the “N” nor the “Y,” which already appear at the end, have a chance of appearing a second time.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).