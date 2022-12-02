Who plays The Callisto Protocol’s main character, Jacob Lee?

The Callisto Protocol features some of the most horrific scenes the developer was able to cook up but also some monumental talent that’s come straight from Hollywood and into the game. One of these people is the actor behind the main character, Jacob Lee.

Throughout his journey in the prison, players will see this actor die dozens of times through a wide variety of death scenes. Here’s all you need to know about the voice and face behind The Callisto Protocol’s main character.

Who plays Jacob Lee in The Callisto Protocol?

Jacob Lee is played by none other than famous Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel in both face and voice. Thanks to the evolutions made in motion capture and game technology, Duhamel looks nearly exactly the same as he does in his real-life roles. This, paired with his iconic acting in the game, goes a long way to lend a certain realism to The Callisto Protocol.

Duhamel has been very active in Hollywood over the last two decades, notable in roles like Jack in Love, Simon, and Captain Lennox in Transformers. This isn’t his first foray into voice acting for games either, previously making an appearance of his own face in Call of Duty: WWII as TSgt. Williams. Many fans of the CoD franchise will likely remember this iconic role.

Duhamel is joined by other leading Hollywood talent including The Boys’ Karen Fukuhara and Being Human‘s Sam Witwer. James C. Mathis, Louise Barnes, Zeke Alton, and Max Barrow make up the rest of the cast, each portraying characters with their faces in the game.

Throughout the game, players will see these actors give great performances as they react to being stuck inside Black Iron prison. That’s all you need to know about who plays Jacob Lee in The Callisto Protocol.