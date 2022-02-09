You only have to wait a couple of months.

It’s been several years since the Nintendo Switch was released, and for years, players have been vying for a Switch remake of the iconic Wii Sports series that saw multiple releases from 2006 until 2013.

At long last, this wish has been granted with the announcement of Nintendo Switch Sports during the Feb. 9 Nintendo Direct presentation.

Meet a new iteration of the Wii Sports series, #NintendoSwitchSports! Play motion-controlled sports such as Bowling, Tennis, & Chambara as well as 3 new sports:



⚽️ Soccer

🏐 Volleyball

🏸 Badminton



Also enjoy online play across all sports! Nintendo Switch Sports launches 4/29.

Nintendo Switch Sports will feature a variety of games including tennis, bowling, soccer, badminton, volleyball, and chambara (sword-fighting). Golf will also be added in a future update. All sports will have both online and co-op play available (online play requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership).

When does Nintendo Switch Sports release?

Nintendo Switch Sports will be released on April 29, 2022. But there’s an online playtest for bowling, chambara, and tennis that supports random matchmaking from Feb. 18 to 20. A Nintendo Switch Online account is needed to sign up for the online playtest.