When can you pre-load Elden Ring?

FromSoftware’s much-anticipated ARPG Elden Ring is set to release at the end of this work week, and players looking to get into the game as soon as it becomes available will want to make sure that they’ve already loaded the game up before that time comes.

With most console releases around the world set at around midnight local time on Friday, Feb. 25, as well as a PC release at 5pm CT the day before, gamers will have a weekend full of grinding ahead of them.

To prepare yourself, players can pre-load the game ahead of the release, but when exactly you can download the game will depend on what system for which you’re buying the game.

Worldwide ELDEN RING Release Schedule.

If you have pre-purchased Elden Ring on Xbox, you should already be able to load the game before it becomes available to be played at 12am local time on Feb. 25.

For those on PlayStation, you will be able to pre-load the game 48 hours before the game releases for your respective region. This means your pre-load availability will vary.

Those on PC can also preload the game beginning 48 hours before the game releases, but since the PC release is universal, everyone can preload the game at the same time, 5pm CT on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

No matter what platform you’re playing on, you should have plenty of time to pre-load Elden Ring before it’s actually time to game.