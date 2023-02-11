What’s been changed in Dark and Darker’s playtest hotfix 4?

The IRONMACE developers have been busy pumping out hotfixes nearly every day that Dark and Darker‘s most recent playtest has been playable, and they are continuing this trend with the game’s fourth patch. Similar to the third hotfix, this one contains more balance changes to some of the most popular classes in Dark and Darker.

If you’re curious about what’s been changed in the most recent patch for Dark and Darker‘s playtest, here’s everything you need to know.

Darker and Darker hotfix 4 changes

Here are all of the changes that arrived today with Dark and Darker‘s fourth hotfix:

Fixed an issue where Victory Strike could not function properly

Second Wind’s skill level has been changed from seven → six

six Adrenaline Rush’s skill level has been changed from three → six

six Meditation takes less time and spells charge slightly more than before

Increased campfire duration for all grades

Pavise installation conditions have been slightly changed

Adjusted spawn data for Goblin Caves

Increased the timer for Goblin Caves

Adjusted the geometry for Goblin Caves

The number of people entering the Goblin Cave has changed to 11

The number of people entering the Forgotten Castle has changed to 18

Fixed an issue that caused the Ghost King to stop moving under certain conditions

Gathering Hall now has a minimum required level

Improved minor performance issues

Fixed some translation errors

It looks like the team behind Dark and Darker felt that the nerfs to Wizard in the previous hotfix were a bit too heavy-handed, now giving their Meditation skill a slight buff.

Another familiar face from the previous hotfix is the Fighter, who is now back with changes to it’s skill levels for Second Wind and Adrenaline Rush. The level of skills in Dark and Darker determines how much time it takes to recharge them when resting at a campfire, and can only apply to skills with limited charges. These changes mean Second Wind will recharge a bit faster, while Adrenaline Rush will recharge twice as slowly as before the hotfix.

There have also been some changes to the number of adventurers allowed into both the Goblin Caves and the Forgotten Castle. The single-player PvE-focused game mode Goblin Caves now can accept up to 11 players. Meanwhile, the standard map Forgotten Castle will have 18 players running about, up from 16.