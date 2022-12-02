Throughout the horror adventure of The Callisto Protocol, players will need to make sure that they have the best weapons and upgrades if they have any hope of taking on the Biophage threat. This means visiting the Reforge machine and spending Callisto Credits to unlock better gear.

You’ll unlock Callisto Credits by looking thoroughly through each area in the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about what to do with Energy Converters in The Callisto Protocol.

What are Energy Converters used for in The Callisto Protocol?

When searching through each level, players will likely find a variety of technology components like Energy Converters, CPUs, and more. These will usually come in either standard or Pristine quality, with the latter being worth considerably more. You’ll need to take any spare components to the Reforge machine to sell them for credits.

You’ll start out finding less valuable parts but quickly come upon better materials that give you more Credits. There will also be credits found from smashing Biophage and in the environment, but you’ll make much more by selling these components. Especially later in the game, these Pristine components will be imperative to get some of the better upgrades.

You’ll largely find many of these spare components just by walking through the different areas in each chapter. Keep an eye open for chests and be sure to stomp on boss enemies since this will be ideal for finding the best components. You’ll also need to make sure you’re considering inventory management because you’ll likely have to choose between an extra healing syringe, ammo, and these components.

You’ll unlock the Reforge when you get the Pistol from Elias in Aftermath, with the machines appearing periodically through the rest of the game. That’s all the information you need to know about what to do with the Energy Converters and other components in The Callisto Protocol.