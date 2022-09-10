What is Assassin’s Creed Invictus? | All content, modes, and release date

Ubisoft took the stage at its Forward event and revealed its future plans for the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next chapter in the series, will be released in 2023 and take the series back to its roots, while more is in the works. The franchise will also be getting an open-world mobile game set in China.

The roadmap for Assassin’s Creed includes a title that will take place in Japan and a horror-themed addition to the series. These two versions are named Codename Red and Hexe, respectively, and they don’t have a release date yet.

Ubisoft showcased that they had a lot of plans for the future of the franchise when it comes to new settings and stories, but the developer will also be bringing back a game mode that’s been missing for a while.

What is Assassin’s Creed Invictus?

Assassin’s Creed Invictus is the code name of a standalone multiplayer Assassin’s Creed title that is currently in the works.

The developer team features names previously working on For Honor and Rainbow Six Siege. During Ubisoft Forward, the developers also commented on how Assassin’s Creed had a multiplayer mode in the past, but it wasn’t that accessible, and talked about wanting to bring multiplayer back into the franchise.

What are the game modes in Assassin’s Creed Invictus?

Ubisoft hasn’t revealed any details regarding Assassin’s Creed Invictus apart from its name and the fact that it was going to be a standalone multiplayer title. The game modes are currently unknown, but considering the franchise had multiplayer modes before, fans can speculate on what might be in store for the new title.

In the past, Assassin’s Creed multiplayer game modes included Deathmatch, Wanted, Corruption, Steal the Artifact, and Assassinate the Target game modes. The Team Objective modes included Artifact Assault, Manhunt, Escort the Target, and Chest Capture.

When will Assassin’s Creed Invictus release?

Assassin’s Creed Invictus doesn’t have a set release date yet. Considering Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to release in 2023, we can only assume that Invictus still has a long way to go before it becomes available.