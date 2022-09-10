Multiplayer will return to Assassin’s Creed with new Infinity platform

The long-awaited Assassin’s Creed Infinity project was finally revealed, albeit slightly, by Ubisoft during today’s Ubisoft Forward event. The new project is described as a “hub” from which players will access all their futures Assassin’s Creed games.

These projects will include the titles beyond 2023’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage that Ubisoft publicly acknowledged for the first time today: Codename Red, a game set in feudal Japan and being developed by the same studio that developed Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Codename Hexe, a “different” kind of AC title that looks like it will delve into more horror elements than any other entry in the series.

Assassin's Creed Project Infinity is not a game, but an hub that ties all games together



Ubisoft is looking into bringing back standalone mulitplayer experiences as well #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/LovifEPInO — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 10, 2022

In addition to this hub that brings the various Assassin’s Creed games together, Ubisoft also mentioned that they were looking at bringing multiplayer back to the series. Marc-Alexis Cote, who helped helm or develop multiple Assassin’s Creed titles in the past, noted that the company was “investigating how [Ubisoft] will bring back standalone multiplayer experiences into the Assassin’s Creed universe, all connected to the Infinity hub.”

According to a report by VGC, this multiplayer experience is currently codenamed Invictus and will exist apart from either Red or Hexe. A report from Eurogamer also notes that past Assassin’s Creed characters might participate in the new multiplayer project, as Ubisoft seeks to connect their past Assassin’s Creed titles with future projects.

All of it will be connected to the Infinity hub if everything goes according to plan. As Cote said towards the end of the Ubisoft stream, “Infinity is going to be a hub that will unite all our different experiences, and our players, together in meaningful ways.” As far as when Ubisoft will release that hub, they went as far as to say “in the coming years,” meaning we most likely won’t get Infinity until at least the Red or Hexe projects are released. Given Mirage will come out in 2023, it seems likely we won’t see Infinity until 2024 at the very earliest, with 2025 or 2026 seeming more probable.

Until then, however, Assassin’s Creed fans can reminisce on the old multiplayer modes of the past, which were last seen in 2013’s Black Flag, and plan their future stealth missions while they’re at it.