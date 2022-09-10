Assassin’s Creed Mirage officially set for 2023 release

The thirteenth installment in Ubisoft’s longest-running franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, is officially set for a 2023 release, though the specific date is still currently unknown.

Debuted at the Ubisoft Forward game showcase, Ubisoft gave a first look into Assassin’s Creed Mirage with the game’s first cinematic trailer. Reportedly returning to the franchise’s roots, Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes players to ninth-century Baghdad to experience Basim’s story and rise from common street thief to Master Assassin.

Ubisoft reports that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will focus on the core aspects of the game, which initially popularized the now long-running franchise. As shown in the most recent trailer, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to be a narrative-driven experience that takes place in a vibrant and expansive setting. The gameplay will return to its focus on stealth and assassinations, teaching players how to eliminate targets without a trace. As is common in the historically focused franchise, real-life historical figures will be featured in Assassin’s Creed Mirage to help guide the narrative.

Baghdad, 9th century. Discover the powerful coming-of-age story of Basim, from street thief to Master Assassin.



Baghdad, 9th century. Discover the powerful coming-of-age story of Basim, from street thief to Master Assassin.

Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023. Pre-order available now.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players may recognize Mirage’s playable protagonist, as Basim was featured in the previous title. Taking place approximately 50 years before the events of Valhalla, the Persian-based Assassin’s Creed Mirage will fill players in on Basim’s origins and history before his eventual appearance in Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is also set to feature a studded cast of voice actors, most notably among which so far being Shohreh Aghdashloo. The Oscar-nominated actress is most well-known for her roles in House of Sand and Fog, 24, The Expanse, and Star Trek Beyond. Aghdashloo is set to play the role of Roshan, Basim’s mentor, throughout his early career as an assassin.

Potential players can expect to get their hands on the game sometime in 2023, though the exact date remains unconfirmed. Also unconfirmed but heavily suggested, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is likely to release for both next generation and current generation consoles, including the Xbox Series X and One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and on PC.

Though without a gameplay trailer or specified release date, there is still plenty Ubisoft is withholding. We expect more information about Assassin’s Creed before Mirage releases.