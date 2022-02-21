What color is the Discord logo?

Discord is a rapidly growing platform that serves as a way for people to communicate with one another and organize as groups through voice, video, and text, but one aspect of it can sometimes be a point of contention—the color of its logo.

Seeming to be blue in the eyes of some and purple in the eyes of others, the Discord logo, which can be referred to as Clyde, comes in color combinations that include black, white, and a bluish-purplish color.

For anyone who wants to start an argument about whether the main color for Discord is either blue or purple, you will be equal parts correct and incorrect no matter which side you decide to stand on.

That’s right, Discord’s official stance on the color of its logo is that it is “Blurple.” It is both blue and purple, according to Discord’s brand guidelines.

Image via Discord

For those that want to get into the nitty-gritty of exactly where the color sits on the spectrum and how to replicate it, here are its specs.

HEX: 5865F2

RGB: 88, 101, 242

CMYK: 80, 60, 0, 0

PMS: 2726 C

So maybe the debate should end now…maybe?