What are the best keepsakes to pick in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring throws players straight into the deep end with a massive customization pool for the look and playstyle of their characters. Part of this will offer the chance to select one item that will help to get them started in the game.

The items you can choose from have a variety of different effects and use cases. All of these items provide some kind of resource but, if you’re new to FromSoftware games, you may be wondering what the best one is for you.

While the answer to this will vary from player to player depending on their style, if you follow some helpful tips you’ll set yourself up for the best shot to start the game.

Best keepsakes to pick in Elden Ring

Image via FromSoftware

There are plenty of great options when it comes to choosing your keepsake at the start of Elden Ring. While they all have their uses, some certainly excel above the others thanks to their value early in the game when you need a helping hand.

One of the best keepsakes is the Golden Seed. It provides players with an extra flask charge for either HP or SP. Early in the game an extra heal or mana refill comes in extremely handy to increasing survivability and extending how far you can get into the game before you need to reset.

Another great keepsake is the Crimson Amber Medallion. This item gives you extra HP which, again, is the perfect way to keep yourself alive longer in the early game.

Explore more with the Stonesword Key

If exploration is more your tune, the best keepsake to start with is the Stonesword Key. With this item, you can break through the imp statue seal and challenge one of the game’s earliest dungeons. Each time you use this item it will break, so taking it as your keepsake will only get you into one dungeon before you need another. It still might be worth it for those early runes.

Like the other keepsakes you’re offered when starting your Elden Ring adventure, these three items can also be found out in the Lands Between. With this in mind, there is no urgency to select the perfect item as you can switch it up along the way.

A general rule of thumb would be to take either of the healing items if you’re unsure. That way you have extra durability to cover your bases while you seek out a better choice.