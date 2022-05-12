Two Point Campus gets Spy School in latest course reveal

Spy School students will have to do more than just learn espionage.

Two Point Campus, the sequel to the highly successful Two Point Hospital, got its latest course today, and it will bring an air of mystery to the game in its Spy School.

In addition to the newly revealed Spy School, there’s a Wizardry course that was recently revealed. Other courses include Gastronomy, Scientography, and Visual Normality.

Spy School includes a new objective for players. They are tasked with finding Two Point County’s enemy agents, who can enroll in the school by pretending to be a student. Players will need to watch out for suspicious activities to sniff out these infiltrators.

In the trailer for Spy School, students of Two Point Campus will learn to fly drones, shoot at moving targets, go through obstacle courses, and more. Students will be trained in the art of espionage and it is up to the players to craft a Spy School of the students’ dreams.

In Two Point Campus, players will be able to nurture relationships between their students and will manage an entire school full of people who will be around for a lot longer than a patient in a hospital. The school will be built outdoors instead of being confined to a building and will allow for more creativity than in Two Point Hospital.

Two Point Campus will be released on Aug. 9 and will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as on Steam. For those with Xbox Game Pass, the game will be playable on day one. Those who pre-order the game will receive a special golden toilet when the game launches.