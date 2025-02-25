Tribe Nine has been a hotly anticipated title, coming from the minds of Danganronpa. Its foundation is unique to developer Too Kyo Games, its first free-to-play action RPG.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about Tribe Nine‘s player count stats.

How many people play Tribe Nine? 2025 player count

Incredible visuals and an engrossing story are doing a lot of heavy lifting. Image via Akatsuki Games

Tribe Nine released on Feb. 19. for Windows, iOS, and Android. The overall player count number across all platforms has not been made public, but we can look to the Steam charts as a good indicator of how well the game is performing.

Unsurprisingly, considering how much hype was behind its release, Tribe Nine had a grand total of 9,680 players on launch day, which currently is its all-time peak player count number. Its 24-hour peak sits at 8,403, and its current player count is 6,061 at the time of writing. Comparatively, its Twitch stats are a lot better, with an all-time peak of 24,237 viewers one day after its release.

The game currently has 860 positive and 735 negative reviews, resulting in a mixed reception. It’s worth delving deeper into what’s holding Tribe Nine back with all of these numbers in mind.

Tribe Nine player count, explained

It looked like we were off to a good start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tribe Nine is off to a rough start. Its free-to-play premium currency (Enigma Entities) found across its Deadly Playtest beta release is nowhere to be seen upon its official launch. This is notable since both exploration and dailies now lack rewards. It’s a major issue when the appearance rates on its gacha banners are as harsh as Genshin Impact.

Tribe Nine’s monetization is in stark contrast to how it was pre-release. Its beta was rewarding, providing players with in-game currency for pulls just by going through its story mode and fulfilling objectives. After finishing chapter one, those who played the beta obtained around 160 Enigma Entities. In its released state, you now obtain around 80 Enigma Entities for up to 10 hours of gameplay. That’s only eight singular pulls instead of the more generous 10x in one pull option.

Chests no longer provide any premium currency when it used to range from five to 20 Enigma Entities, and finding and interacting with graffiti during exploration grants you a mere five Enigma Entities. There were also no usable codes upon its launch, which could have been its one saving grace with all these harsh changes.

Tribe Nine is already a niche title from a smaller studio that’s released its first gacha game. It needs to be more forgiving with its banner appearance rates or more giving with its free-to-play currency to build up more momentum for possible future updates.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy