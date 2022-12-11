When talking about the most dangerous Marvel villains with supernatural powers, you should always count Hela, the daughter of Odin. She is based on the Norse mythology goddess Hel who presides over the realm of the underworld. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she’s depicted as a goddess who can use mystical powers to summon astral projections, blades, and revive the dead.

In Marvel Snap, Hela is presented as a card that can also bring back the dead to life. Its effect reads “On Reveal: Play all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations.” It is a powerful effect that can turn games upside down and eventually favor your side if used correctly, along with its six power points which are a great addition to one of your locations.

Here are the best Hela decks you can build in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Hela deck guide

Hela/Apocalypse Discard

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Since Hela’s main strength will also depend on the other cards that it can summon back from being discarded, a deck revolving around the Discard mechanic is your go-to strategy to fully maximize the goddess’ strength. And the best partner you can pair with Hela as one of the deck’s main attackers is Apocalypse.

To make Apocalypse more powerful, you need to discard it. It will automatically return to your hand with four bonus power points, making its power 12. This is a huge number to boost any of your locations, though you need to choose between Hela and Apocalypse on turn six, depending on the situation. Hela can fill your field easily with your discarded cards, while Apocalypse can secure one location with its monstrous power points if it is boosted.

As for the other cards in the deck, you will need to play cards that can allow you to discard from your hand. This includes Blade, Moon Knight, and Sword Master. Also, cards that benefit from being discarded are great additions to the deck, such as Silver Samurai, which lets you draw a card, Wolverine, which can be played instantly to a random location, and Swarm, which adds two copies of itself to your hand but becomes a zero-cost card.

Black Cat can also boost your locations with its three cost and six power points, though you need to discard it if you did not play it during the first turn it was in your hand. Ghost Rider can bring back a discarded unit in the location where you played it, and Leech removes all the abilities of the cards in your opponent’s hand. Morbius is another solid attacker that becomes more powerful every time you discard from your hand.

The key to fully maximizing the strength of the Hela/Apocalypse deck is to know when it’s the right time to discard your cards. It can make your strategy unpredictable, especially if you plan to swing on a massive board fill on turn six with Hela.

Hela/Invisible Woman/M.O.D.O.K. Discard

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck still highlights the Discard mechanic like the one featured above. but with a bit of a different style. Invisible Woman’s ability to make your strategy more unpredictable makes the deck harder to read compared to the other variations of the Hela deck. Also, the firepower of this deck can be more powerful, especially with the Discard prowess of M.O.D.O.K.

Invisible Woman’s ability reads “Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends.” She is also a cost two card, making her playable in the early game. This can set up unreadable plays to a specific location, which can disrupt your opponent’s strategy. The best way to maximize this effect is to play cards in Invisible Woman’s location during turns three to five. On turn six, you can play Hela for a six-point boost, as well as for a possible board fill on your other locations.

Aside from Hela, another major attacker you can include in the deck is M.O.D.O.K. Its effect allows you to discard your hand, which is a risky play to do if you have Hela already in your hand. But it is also a great sub-strategy, especially if you still haven’t drawn Hela. It can be a major setup for the goddess as well, making its turn-six swing a devastating one. Adding Psylocke can boost your chances to pull off these combos thanks to its ability to add one energy after the turn you played it.

Cards that can allow you to discard from your hand are a must for this deck, such as Blade and Hell Cow. But to add more variety in terms of offense to the deck, cards that can add random units to your hand can also be an option. This includes Agent Coulson, which allows you to add a random four- or five-cost card to your hand, White Queen, which draws a copy of the highest cost card in your opponent’s hand, and Nick Fury, which adds three random cost-six cards to your hand.

Morbius is also another good attacker with the potential to have more power points. Cloak, which allows players to move units to the location where they played them, can even make your unpredictable strategies harder to read for your opponent. Silver Samurai can add more advantages to your side if discarded.

The main strategy of this deck relies on the timing of playing your cards, especially because most of the cards in the deck have abilities that take effect when revealed. But if you are able to pull this off efficiently, it can be really painful for your opponent.

Hela deck staple cards

Here are the staple cars you should play in a Hela deck along with their effects:

· Silver Samurai – When this is discarded from your hand, draw a card.

· Blade – On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.

· Morbius – Ongoing: +2 Power for each time you discarded a card this game.