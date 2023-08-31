Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – Complete guide to the dig site and archaeology

Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life features several unique characters, storylines, and places, like the Dig Site, which also allows for archaeological exploration, where you can get stone tablets, items to sell to Van, or ones that you can give to the villagers to increase their affection levels.

Complete guide to the Dig Site in Story Of Seasons

How to unlock the Dig Site

The Dig Site in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life can be unlocked in year one, and it can be found across the river and near the waterfall to the North., where you’ll find Carter, the archaeologist, and Flora, his assistant.

How to use the Dig Site: Getting a shovel and digging for items

You can visit the Dig Site nearly every day in each season between 10am and 5pm. The exception is days three and eight of every season or whenever Van, the merchant, sets up his shop.

Between the Dig Site’s opening hours, you can talk to Carter, and he will give you a shovel you can use to help dig at the Dig Site. The best part is digging doesn’t use stamina.

To enter the Dig Site, you will only need to interact with the descending staircase and head down. On the ground, you will see cracks that you can then dig. You may need to dig a few times before you can get any items.

Just keep digging, and you’ll get something great, eventually. Image via Marvelous.

Unfortunately, these dig spots and the items you get are luck-based. While digging, I noticed some spots took only a few digs for me to get something, and others took much more. So, keep digging, and you’ll surely get something good.

Once you’ve finished digging, you can leave at any time. But remember that you won’t be able to stay past 5pm, and if you try, you’ll be promptly kicked out.

Carter will also examine what you found to see if you have a stone tablet. If you do, he will take it and keep it. But you won’t get a reward for handing it over. What you will get is a look at the town’s history. So, it’s rewarding, in a way.

How to use the archaeological items

Some archaeological items can be given to companions as gifts. Image via Marvelous Inc

Digging can be a fun way to pass the time, but soon enough, you’ll have more artifacts than you know what to do with. While you won’t get to keep the stone tablets, there are several other ways you can use them, like the following:

Giving them as gifts to villagers Selling them to Van, the merchant, on days three and eight Keep them

So, while the dig site may not seem like the most rewarding aspect of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you can learn more about the Valley through the tablets, give artifacts to your friends as gifts, or earn extra money to help fund your farm and family.

