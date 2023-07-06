All marriage options in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

For those battle-hardened Story of Season players who have ground hundreds upon thousands of hours into their farms and livelihoods, it’ll come as no surprise to hear that marriage once again returns in A Wonderful Life with eight stunning partners to choose from.

Unlike previous games, A Wonderful Life is unique in that the game spans your entire life, from an early age until you become old age, so it helps to have someone to spend time with, see grow, raise a family, and even have a child with to see how the story of your life develops through the choices that you make.

But not every NPC you meet will be open to marrying you and everyone will have their own likes and interests to follow, so who exactly is available for you to marry in this game?

All potential marriage partners in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

The full list of potential marriage partners includes:

Lumina

Nami

Molly

Cecilia

Gordy

Matthew

Rock

Gustafa

Now when it comes to actually choosing who to seek to be your marriage partner, that is entirely up to you. You are also free to try and court any one of them no matter what your character’s gender is, making the system really accessible despite your preferences.

To get married in the first place though, players will need to increase their relationship level with their candidate and get a Blue Feather item. Make sure the hearts are as high as possible, otherwise, they might reject your marriage proposal. Try to reach for at least eight hearts, in my experience.

Once you have reached the right amount of hearts, you will need to propose to them using the Blue Feather item. This is given to you during the first year of Spring. You can only propose to one character though, so choose wisely.

