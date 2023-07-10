Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Villager gift guide: How to increase friendship with every villager

The best gifts, location, and rewards for each villager.

Woman and man smiling at baby playing on the floor in Story of Season A Wonderful Life
Image via Marvelous Entertainment

Not only can you enjoy farming in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you can also increase your friendship with your fellow villagers. As each villager has a unique personality, and because they’re so different, the best gifts for each of the villagers are also different. And if you play your cards right, you can woo your favorite villager.

Contents

  1. Best Gifts, Villager Locations, and Friendship Rewards
  2. How to get gifts in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
  3. How to gift items to Villagers in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

The best gifts for the villagers in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life differ for every character, so be sure you don’t need an item before selling it. Once you’ve reached a high enough level, you’ll get great rewards for your efforts. 

Men and woman standing in an open field on a farm in Story of Season A Wonderful Life
Only six of the many villagers are romanceable. Image via Marvelous Entertainment
VillagerBest GiftVillager’s LocationFriendship RewardRomanceable?
BaddochCoins
Fish
Fossils
Gemstones		The Townhouses (Year Two) You’ll see Baddoch in Year One on occasion. However, he is much easier to befriend in Year Two as he moves to the Forgotten Valley. Plant EncyclopediaNo
CarterEggs
Milk
Salads
Sashimi		The Dig SiteMusic Record No
CeciliaFlowers
Egg
Vegetables
Animal Products, like Milk		Vesta’s FarmTBDYes
CharlieFlowers
Fish		In a shack with his twin next to Gordy’s Yard.Painted Overalls No
ChrisFlowers
Fruits
Milk		The Townhouses (Year One)Sweater and Music Record No
ColeMilk
Gemstones		In a shack with his twin next to Gordy’s Yard.Square Sickle No
DarylCoins
Eggs
Fish
Fossils		Behind the Bluebird Cafe in his laboratory. Seed Maker and Toolbox No
FloraEggs
Milk
Soup
Vegetables		The Dig SiteTBDNo
GarrettEggs
Milk
Sashimi		The Townhouses (Year Two)Alarm Clock No
GaryClay Figures
Coins
Fish
Meals		The Townhouses (Year One)Goddess Fishing Rod No
GavinCoins
Eggs
Fish
Gemstones		The Bluebird CafeMusic Record No
GordyFlowers
Eggs
Meals
Vegetables		Gustafa and Gordy’s YardTBDYes
GustafaFlowers
Curry
Meals
Ore		Gustafa and Gordy’s YardTBDYes
HughGemstones
Meals
Milk		The Townhouses (Year One)Music Record No
KateFlowers
Coins
Eggs
Ore		The Townhouses (Year Two)Goddess Clippers No
LouFruits
Milk
Vegetables		The InnBeach Toys Lou’s SpiceHeartwarming Soup RecipeNo
LuminaFlowers
Eggs
Gemstones
Meals		The VillaTBDYes
MatthewAnimal Products, like Milk
S-grade Crops
A-grade Crops
Meals		Vesta’s FarmTBDYes
MollyFlowers
Coins
Curry		The Bluebird CafeTBDYes
MukumukuFlowers
Eggs
Fish
Vegetables		The ForestTBDNo
NamiClay Figures Soup
Trick Blue Flower		The InnTBDYes
NinaFish
Flowers		The Townhouses (Year One)Sweet Potato Soup Recipe No
PuiMeals—anything but fish
Milk		The ForestTBDNo
RockFossils
Meals
Mist Moon Flowers
Toy Flowers		The InnTBDYes
RomanaFlowers
Clay Figures
Gemstones Milk		The VillaGoddess Watering Can No
SanFlowers
Eggs
Milk
Meals		The Townhouses (Year Two)TBDNo
SebastianFlowers
Coins
Fish
Gemstones		The VillaMusic Record No
SullyEggs
Milk
Sashimi
Vegetables		The Townhouses (Year One)TBDNo
TakakuraEggs
Meals
Milk		Vesta’s Farm
He will also feed the dogs		Hybrid Crops No
TeiFlowers
Coins
Gemstones
Meals		The InnGoddess Milker No
VanCoins
Eggs
Gemstones Vegetables		A traveling merchant who appears twice per season.

You’ll see him on the third and eighth day between 12pm and 6pm		Music Record for SaleNo
VestaFlowers
Curry
Milk
Vegetables		Vesta’s FarmGoddess HoeNo

How to get gifts in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

To get the different gifts in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you’ll need to either go fishing, mining, harvest your crops, milk your cows, items from dig sites, or by cooking unique recipes.

A man and woman looking at a large cow in Story of Season A Wonderful Life
You can get different types of milk from different female cows. Image via Marvelous Entertainment

One of the best features of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is you can get items from nearly everything you do. Once you do have them, you can gift them to the appropriate villager.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life: How to gift items to Villagers

Gifting items to villagers in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is straightforward, and all you need to do is:

  1. Hold or equip the item for the appropriate villager.
  2. Speak to the villager—the one the gift is for—and choose the dialogue options referring to the item.

And that’s it! 

The catch, however, is you can only gift one item from each category to each villager per day, and not all villagers will stay in Year Two, so be sure to befriend them before they leave. I know befriending and wooing villagers would be much easier and less time-consuming if we could give them a bunch of their favorite items, but sadly, we can’t.

Whenever I harvest my crops, go mining, or finish, I always see who I can give my items to, even if I don’t want to romance them, because you can get some pretty neat rewards. However, I would prioritize only the villagers you can romance and get the best tools from in Year One. That way, you’re not missing out.

