Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Villager gift guide: How to increase friendship with every villager

Not only can you enjoy farming in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you can also increase your friendship with your fellow villagers. As each villager has a unique personality, and because they’re so different, the best gifts for each of the villagers are also different. And if you play your cards right, you can woo your favorite villager.
Our complete guide for best gifts and friendship rewards in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
The best gifts for the villagers in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life differ for every character, so be sure you don’t need an item before selling it. Once you’ve reached a high enough level, you’ll get great rewards for your efforts.
|Villager
|Best Gift
|Villager’s Location
|Friendship Reward
|Romanceable?
|Baddoch
|Coins
Fish
Fossils
Gemstones
|The Townhouses (Year Two) You’ll see Baddoch in Year One on occasion. However, he is much easier to befriend in Year Two as he moves to the Forgotten Valley.
|Plant Encyclopedia
|No
|Carter
|Eggs
Milk
Salads
Sashimi
|The Dig Site
|Music Record
|No
|Cecilia
|Flowers
Egg
Vegetables
Animal Products, like Milk
|Vesta’s Farm
|TBD
|Yes
|Charlie
|Flowers
Fish
|In a shack with his twin next to Gordy’s Yard.
|Painted Overalls
|No
|Chris
|Flowers
Fruits
Milk
|The Townhouses (Year One)
|Sweater and Music Record
|No
|Cole
|Milk
Gemstones
|In a shack with his twin next to Gordy’s Yard.
|Square Sickle
|No
|Daryl
|Coins
Eggs
Fish
Fossils
|Behind the Bluebird Cafe in his laboratory.
|Seed Maker and Toolbox
|No
|Flora
|Eggs
Milk
Soup
Vegetables
|The Dig Site
|TBD
|No
|Garrett
|Eggs
Milk
Sashimi
|The Townhouses (Year Two)
|Alarm Clock
|No
|Gary
|Clay Figures
Coins
Fish
Meals
|The Townhouses (Year One)
|Goddess Fishing Rod
|No
|Gavin
|Coins
Eggs
Fish
Gemstones
|The Bluebird Cafe
|Music Record
|No
|Gordy
|Flowers
Eggs
Meals
Vegetables
|Gustafa and Gordy’s Yard
|TBD
|Yes
|Gustafa
|Flowers
Curry
Meals
Ore
|Gustafa and Gordy’s Yard
|TBD
|Yes
|Hugh
|Gemstones
Meals
Milk
|The Townhouses (Year One)
|Music Record
|No
|Kate
|Flowers
Coins
Eggs
Ore
|The Townhouses (Year Two)
|Goddess Clippers
|No
|Lou
|Fruits
Milk
Vegetables
|The Inn
|Beach Toys Lou’s SpiceHeartwarming Soup Recipe
|No
|Lumina
|Flowers
Eggs
Gemstones
Meals
|The Villa
|TBD
|Yes
|Matthew
|Animal Products, like Milk
S-grade Crops
A-grade Crops
Meals
|Vesta’s Farm
|TBD
|Yes
|Molly
|Flowers
Coins
Curry
|The Bluebird Cafe
|TBD
|Yes
|Mukumuku
|Flowers
Eggs
Fish
Vegetables
|The Forest
|TBD
|No
|Nami
|Clay Figures Soup
Trick Blue Flower
|The Inn
|TBD
|Yes
|Nina
|Fish
Flowers
|The Townhouses (Year One)
|Sweet Potato Soup Recipe
|No
|Pui
|Meals—anything but fish
Milk
|The Forest
|TBD
|No
|Rock
|Fossils
Meals
Mist Moon Flowers
Toy Flowers
|The Inn
|TBD
|Yes
|Romana
|Flowers
Clay Figures
Gemstones Milk
|The Villa
|Goddess Watering Can
|No
|San
|Flowers
Eggs
Milk
Meals
|The Townhouses (Year Two)
|TBD
|No
|Sebastian
|Flowers
Coins
Fish
Gemstones
|The Villa
|Music Record
|No
|Sully
|Eggs
Milk
Sashimi
Vegetables
|The Townhouses (Year One)
|TBD
|No
|Takakura
|Eggs
Meals
Milk
|Vesta’s Farm
He will also feed the dogs
|Hybrid Crops
|No
|Tei
|Flowers
Coins
Gemstones
Meals
|The Inn
|Goddess Milker
|No
|Van
|Coins
Eggs
Gemstones Vegetables
|A traveling merchant who appears twice per season.
You’ll see him on the third and eighth day between 12pm and 6pm
|Music Record for Sale
|No
|Vesta
|Flowers
Curry
Milk
Vegetables
|Vesta’s Farm
|Goddess Hoe
|No
How to get gifts in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
To get the different gifts in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you’ll need to either go fishing, mining, harvest your crops, milk your cows, items from dig sites, or by cooking unique recipes.
One of the best features of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is you can get items from nearly everything you do. Once you do have them, you can gift them to the appropriate villager.
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life: How to gift items to Villagers
Gifting items to villagers in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is straightforward, and all you need to do is:
- Hold or equip the item for the appropriate villager.
- Speak to the villager—the one the gift is for—and choose the dialogue options referring to the item.
And that’s it!
The catch, however, is you can only gift one item from each category to each villager per day, and not all villagers will stay in Year Two, so be sure to befriend them before they leave. I know befriending and wooing villagers would be much easier and less time-consuming if we could give them a bunch of their favorite items, but sadly, we can’t.
Whenever I harvest my crops, go mining, or finish, I always see who I can give my items to, even if I don’t want to romance them, because you can get some pretty neat rewards. However, I would prioritize only the villagers you can romance and get the best tools from in Year One. That way, you’re not missing out.
Regardless of whether you want to romance a villager or be their friend, these are all their preferred gifts, locations, and rewards in a Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.