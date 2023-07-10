Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Villager gift guide: How to increase friendship with every villager

Not only can you enjoy farming in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you can also increase your friendship with your fellow villagers. As each villager has a unique personality, and because they’re so different, the best gifts for each of the villagers are also different. And if you play your cards right, you can woo your favorite villager.

The best gifts for the villagers in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life differ for every character, so be sure you don’t need an item before selling it. Once you’ve reached a high enough level, you’ll get great rewards for your efforts.

Only six of the many villagers are romanceable. Image via Marvelous Entertainment

Villager Best Gift Villager’s Location Friendship Reward Romanceable? Baddoch Coins

Fish

Fossils

Gemstones The Townhouses (Year Two) You’ll see Baddoch in Year One on occasion. However, he is much easier to befriend in Year Two as he moves to the Forgotten Valley. Plant Encyclopedia No Carter Eggs

Milk

Salads

Sashimi The Dig Site Music Record No Cecilia Flowers

Egg

Vegetables

Animal Products, like Milk Vesta’s Farm TBD Yes Charlie Flowers

Fish In a shack with his twin next to Gordy’s Yard. Painted Overalls No Chris Flowers

Fruits

Milk The Townhouses (Year One) Sweater and Music Record No Cole Milk

Gemstones In a shack with his twin next to Gordy’s Yard. Square Sickle No Daryl Coins

Eggs

Fish

Fossils Behind the Bluebird Cafe in his laboratory. Seed Maker and Toolbox No Flora Eggs

Milk

Soup

Vegetables The Dig Site TBD No Garrett Eggs

Milk

Sashimi The Townhouses (Year Two) Alarm Clock No Gary Clay Figures

Coins

Fish

Meals The Townhouses (Year One) Goddess Fishing Rod No Gavin Coins

Eggs

Fish

Gemstones The Bluebird Cafe Music Record No Gordy Flowers

Eggs

Meals

Vegetables Gustafa and Gordy’s Yard TBD Yes Gustafa Flowers

Curry

Meals

Ore Gustafa and Gordy’s Yard TBD Yes Hugh Gemstones

Meals

Milk The Townhouses (Year One) Music Record No Kate Flowers

Coins

Eggs

Ore The Townhouses (Year Two) Goddess Clippers No Lou Fruits

Milk

Vegetables The Inn Beach Toys Lou’s SpiceHeartwarming Soup Recipe No Lumina Flowers

Eggs

Gemstones

Meals The Villa TBD Yes Matthew Animal Products, like Milk

S-grade Crops

A-grade Crops

Meals Vesta’s Farm TBD Yes Molly Flowers

Coins

Curry The Bluebird Cafe TBD Yes Mukumuku Flowers

Eggs

Fish

Vegetables The Forest TBD No Nami Clay Figures Soup

Trick Blue Flower The Inn TBD Yes Nina Fish

Flowers The Townhouses (Year One) Sweet Potato Soup Recipe No Pui Meals—anything but fish

Milk The Forest TBD No Rock Fossils

Meals

Mist Moon Flowers

Toy Flowers The Inn TBD Yes Romana Flowers

Clay Figures

Gemstones Milk The Villa Goddess Watering Can No San Flowers

Eggs

Milk

Meals The Townhouses (Year Two) TBD No Sebastian Flowers

Coins

Fish

Gemstones The Villa Music Record No Sully Eggs

Milk

Sashimi

Vegetables The Townhouses (Year One) TBD No Takakura Eggs

Meals

Milk Vesta’s Farm

He will also feed the dogs Hybrid Crops No Tei Flowers

Coins

Gemstones

Meals The Inn Goddess Milker No Van Coins

Eggs

Gemstones Vegetables A traveling merchant who appears twice per season.



You’ll see him on the third and eighth day between 12pm and 6pm Music Record for Sale No Vesta Flowers

Curry

Milk

Vegetables Vesta’s Farm Goddess Hoe No

How to get gifts in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

To get the different gifts in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you’ll need to either go fishing, mining, harvest your crops, milk your cows, items from dig sites, or by cooking unique recipes.

You can get different types of milk from different female cows. Image via Marvelous Entertainment

One of the best features of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is you can get items from nearly everything you do. Once you do have them, you can gift them to the appropriate villager.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life: How to gift items to Villagers

Gifting items to villagers in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is straightforward, and all you need to do is:

Hold or equip the item for the appropriate villager. Speak to the villager—the one the gift is for—and choose the dialogue options referring to the item.

And that’s it!

The catch, however, is you can only gift one item from each category to each villager per day, and not all villagers will stay in Year Two, so be sure to befriend them before they leave. I know befriending and wooing villagers would be much easier and less time-consuming if we could give them a bunch of their favorite items, but sadly, we can’t.

Whenever I harvest my crops, go mining, or finish, I always see who I can give my items to, even if I don’t want to romance them, because you can get some pretty neat rewards. However, I would prioritize only the villagers you can romance and get the best tools from in Year One. That way, you’re not missing out.

Regardless of whether you want to romance a villager or be their friend, these are all their preferred gifts, locations, and rewards in a Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

