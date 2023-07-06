What do you feed the dog in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life?

Of all the things available to do in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, nothing is more enjoyable than coming back home from a busy work day to see your lovable little dog waiting for you with a happy look on its face to end the day strong.

Let’s be honest, we all love virtual pets and the growing trend of “Can you pet the Dog?” in most video games lately is a clear indication. We all want to have our virtual pets be healthy, fed, and loved. So treating your Dog in Story of Seasons to a treat or some food to make them big and strong sounds like a dream—if you could do it.

How exactly can you feed your favorite pooch to make him big and strong? There is a dog bowl after all but no signs of food anywhere, which can be quite annoying. Well, that’s because the answer is a lot simpler than we first realized.

How do you get Dog Food in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life?

Takakura shows you around the farm, Image via Marvelous

In the original Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life, players had to feed the dog manually. But with Story of Seasons, that is no longer needed.

Thanks to the absolute chads at Marvelous Entertainment, the devs made a ton of improvements to the overall experience of the game to make it a better experience overall. One of these includes removing the need for you to find and feed your own dog.

Instead, feeding the dog is done by the NPC Takakura automatically each day, so it’s not possible to feed your dog, get dog food, or do anything. Instead, you can go about your day knowing the dog is being looked after in your steed and focus on other things such as farming, finding a marriage partner, or just enjoying your wonderful life.

