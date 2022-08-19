Squanch Games delays High On Life until end of year

The release date of High on Life, the upcoming comedic shooter game by Squanch Games, has been delayed to December.

The developer provided a Twitter post sharing the news of the game’s delay. High on Life was originally scheduled for launch on Oct. 25 but will now see a holiday release for Squanch Games to “squash some bugs.”

“We have good news and bad news. Feel free to choose the option you’d prefer to read first; we won’t meddle with your free will,” Squanch Games said in a statement. “The good news: High on Life is still coming in 2022! Squanch Games is working hard toward developing the best gaming experience to hit your screens, and a little extra time to squash some bugs never hurts.”

High on Life is a game made by Justin Roiland, the creator of the adult comedy sci-fi animated sitcom Rick and Morty. In the game, players take the role of a bounty hunter who is tasked to do a mission centering around an alien cartel. But the story is made in a hilarious way, keeping its sense of humor on top of the storyline.

"Travel to various planets and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Justin Roiland," a part of the game's description reads.

High on Life will be released in December for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can visit the game’s official website to know more.