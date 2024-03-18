Category:
General

Sony temporarily pauses production of $550 accessory after underwhelming sales

It's selling far less than anticipated.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 09:10 am
sony making more ps4 ps5 supply
Image via Sony

Sony has said it will pause production of PlayStation VR2 Headsets due to inventory overstock.

Recommended Videos

In an article by Bloomberg, Sony reported that the sales of its $550 PlayStation 5 Headset aren’t meeting expectations. In turn, Sony will temporarily halt production of any additional PS VR2 Headsets until it’s moved enough existing unsold units.

The PlayStation VR2 launched Feb. 22, 2023. Sony reportedly sold 600,000 units during thefirst two months. While we don’t know the current sales numbers, it’s clear they didn’t meet Sony’s expectations.

There are several reasons why PlayStation VR2 isn’t selling as well as anticipated. Unlike most other headsets, the PS VR2 only works with the PlayStation 5 console. The device isn’t compatible with titles that worked on the previous PlayStation VR Headset, and it certainly doesn’t help that it costs a whopping $550, more than the PS5 console itself.

Playstation VR2 with its motion controllers
There just aren’t many good games on this thing. Image via Sony PlayStation

But the biggest problem of all is that there simply aren’t enough compelling PS VR2 titles to justify such an expensive purchase.

Sony is currently working on an update to the PS VR2 to make it compatible with PCs. While bringing the VR headset to PC certainly makes sense, this ultimately means Sony will be competing with other PC-compatible VR headsets, including Oculus Go and Oculus Quest 2, which both work even without a PC.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for PlayStation’s second attempt at Virtual Reality. Perhaps with enough new games and maybe a price cut, Sony can get back into making more VR headsets.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to make Stone in Infinite Craft
all the elements that make stone in infinite craft
Category: General
General
How to make Stone in Infinite Craft
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Best starting classes to use in Elden Ring
A player jumping out and over the Lands Between on Torrent in Elden Ring.
Category: General
General
Best starting classes to use in Elden Ring
Darren Miller and others Darren Miller and others Mar 18, 2024
Read Article How to make numbers in Infinite Craft
Elements related to Number in Infinite Craft.
Category: General
General
How to make numbers in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares and others Nádia Linhares and others Mar 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Stone in Infinite Craft
all the elements that make stone in infinite craft
Category: General
General
How to make Stone in Infinite Craft
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Best starting classes to use in Elden Ring
A player jumping out and over the Lands Between on Torrent in Elden Ring.
Category: General
General
Best starting classes to use in Elden Ring
Darren Miller and others Darren Miller and others Mar 18, 2024
Read Article How to make numbers in Infinite Craft
Elements related to Number in Infinite Craft.
Category: General
General
How to make numbers in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares and others Nádia Linhares and others Mar 18, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.