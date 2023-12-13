We are nearing the conclusion of the first year in the life of PlayStation VR 2, and as you’d expect, its library is packed full of great PSVR 2 games.

There are dozens of titles to choose from when looking for your next hit of VR, so it might leave you wondering, what exactly are the best? It gets like that, especially around the holiday season, but don’t stress! We have you covered with options for every VR gamer. Here are the best PSVR 2 games of 2023.

Before Your Eyes

If you want to cry, play Before Your Eyes. Image via Skybound Games

Before Your Eyes isn’t new, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not still one of the most compelling, and let’s face it, tear-inducing experiences you can have with PSVR 2 right now.

This game is a visual story you play using the eye-tracking features inside the PSVR 2 headset. While it sounds simple, and it is, when you start playing, you’ll immediately be engaged with the story and see it through right until the end. It is, simply put, a masterpiece of storytelling.

At just $15, Before Your Eyes is a must-have in the collection of any PSVR 2 user.

Beat Saber

Beat Saber is a classic. Image via Beat Games

If you’ve played VR before, you likely know what Beat Saber is, and there’s a good reason it’s regarded as one of the best VR games around.

This music-based VR title arrived on PSVR 2 in May 2023 and immediately became a popular seller. Using the motion controllers, you swipe through blocks as they come flying towards you to the beat of your favorite songs.

Beat Saber is the perfect party game, too. Whether you’re new to VR or a longtime user, Beat Saber is something you can quickly pick up and enjoy, making it one of the best releases for PSVR 2 this year.

Red Matter 2

Survive and solve puzzles in Red Matter 2. Image via Vertical Robot

Red Matter 2 is one of the most impressive and engaging puzzle-solving adventures you can have in first person using PSVR 2. While you venture around taking out enemies and trying to survive in space, it’s the puzzles that make this game shine.

Using the motion controllers, you feel like you’re inside a real spaceship as you complete tasks and solve problems. The visuals are incredible and really do help to fully immerse you in the world you’re venturing around.

This is another great game for newcomers to VR and the perfect gentle test to find out whether or not you get motion sickness from PSVR 2.

Resident Evil Village

Get sacred while playing Resident Evil in VR. Image via Capcom

Speaking about motion sickness, you’re probably going to get some of that while playing Resident Evil Village VR, but that doesn’t make it any less awesome.

This PSVR 2 title is quite literally the entire Resident Evil Village game, but playable in first-person VR, so instead of being in your TV, this game’s creatures can be right up in your face.

You get a compelling story here, alongside the typical Resident Evil experience that includes exploring terrifying locations and gunning down hordes of enemies. But there’s just something about doing this in VR that makes it so satisfying.

While it’s one of the more expensive games on our list, we still suggest adding Resident Evil Village VR to your growing PSVR 2 collection this holiday season.

Moss: Book II

Moss is the best puzzler on PSVR2. Image via Polyarc

Not everyone can do VR simply because of the motion sickness it can cause, but some games are perfect for those who struggle with this. Moss is one of those games, and its sequel, Moss: Book II, offers all the greatness the first title did, but is newer.

This puzzle game is in VR, but you don’t become a mouse. Instead, you control your rodent friends like a god from above. You still get the immersion of being inside this world, but with a more casual setting as you work through a world full of puzzling challenges.

Whether it’s the first Moss or its sequel, you need to have one of them in your PSVR 2 collection, as they are simply magical.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Horizon Call of the Mountain is one of PSVR2’s best adventures. Image via Sony

A launch title for the PSVR 2, it wouldn’t be a list of best games without mentioning Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

Call of the Mountain takes you closer than ever to the mechanical beasts in the Horizon world and still manages to capture plenty of the combat and story charm from the mainline titles. Call of the Mountain has been optimized well to reduce motion sickness and still let players enjoy the intense action it provides.

This is also probably the best-looking game on PSVR 2 right now, so if you have to pick one game off this list and want something with action, Horizon: Call of the Mountain is the one for you.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 is perfect in VR. Image via Sony

We get that racing isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but Gran Turismo 7 is simply an incredible experience in VR.

The premise is basic: you race around your favorite courses in the best cars, but this time, you’re right in the driver’s seat thanks to the power of PSVR 2. Performance is exceptional, visuals are exactly as crisp as you’d expect, and VR continues to be the most immersive racing experience to date.

For all of the rev-heads out there, this game is a can not miss, so make sure to try out Gran Turismo 7 VR whenever you can.