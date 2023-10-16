Slay the Spire devs put out dance off deckbuilding game you shouldn’t miss

After moving away from Unity, Mega Crit announced a free game made in only three weeks on an entirely new game engine, Godot. Like Slay the Spire, Dancing Duelists is also a deck builder, but has a different theme.

On Oct. 16, developer Mega Crit announced a free release of its new game with a dancing twist. In Dancing Duelists, you start by picking one of the dancing characters, each having a unique set of cards that you start with. You engage in duels with other characters until only one is left standing on its dancing feet.

You build your deck and upgrade between fights while developing a strategy that best suits your playstyle.

The developers made this game a challenge to practice with their new engine, which they will use to develop future games, so Dancing Duelists comes as a taste of what’s to come.

Another great thing is that Dancing Duelists is completely free to download and play from Mega Crit’s Itch.io page.

This move to a new engine comes after Unity announced that it would be revising its pricing plans, which has already made several other gaming studios switch to other platforms for game development support.

If it can make a game in a new engine in just three weeks, other devs looking to make the change from Unity may also be inspired to do so. Unity lost a lot of trust when it tried to charge a per-install fee, and that will take some time to win back. Time other devs could spend learning Godot or some other engine.

We wish the Mega Crit developers the best of luck and continued success with their releases as they continue to bring us great indie games. It is nice to see other studios joining the protest against the increased pricing, hoping to influence a positive outcome.

About the author