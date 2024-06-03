shin megami tensei v key art
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance gets save data bonus reveal from Atlus

SMT V is back with a vengeance.
Atlus unveiled the bonus you get with Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance on your Nintendo Switch if you have save data from the previous iteration of the JRPG on your console.

The information was posted in Japanese on May 31 and was later translated into English by third-party sources like Persona Central. The content you receive with the save data bonus varies depending on which path you chose in your original Shin Megami Tensei V run.

There is a bonus even for players with incomplete save data from the original Shin Megami Tensei V. The baseline bonus includes the transfer of three demons from the compendium, this includes any demon the player unlocked with only Night Lilith and Panagia Tao as the two restrictions.

Here are the other bonuses for any non-cleared SMTV save data:

  • 1 Large Glory Crystal
  • 20 Healing Potions
  • 5 Chakra Drops
  • 5 Revival Beads
  • 20 Spyglass
  • 5 Smoke Balls

Bonuses for a cleared “Uphold God’s Order” save include:

  • 1 Abdiel (Archangel) Essence
  • 1 Abdiel (Fallen Angel) Essence
  • 10 Vitality Balms
  • 10 Vitality Incense
  • 10 Grimoire
  • 3 Gospels
  • 1 Whittled Goat

Bonuses for a cleared “Create a new world to save Tokyo” save include the following:

  • 1 Hayataro’s Essence
  • 10 Strength Balms
  • 10 Magic Balms
  • 10 Strength Incense
  • 10 Magic Incense

These are the bonuses for a cleared “Destroy the throne” without the “Create a world for humanity” path save:

  • 1 Nuwa’s (Human From) Essence
  • 1 Nuwa’s (Snake Form) Essence
  • 10 Agility Balms
  • 10 Luck Balms
  • 10 Agility Incense
  • 10 Luck Incense

Bonuses for a cleared “Destroy the throne” with the “Create a world for humanity” path save will get you:

  • 1 Shiva’s Essence
  • 1 Khonsu Ra Essence
  • 1 Fionn mac Cumhaill Essence
  • 4 Health Balms
  • 4 Stamina Balms
  • 4 Health Incense
  • 4 Stamina Incense

Finally, if you have clear data for every possible route in the original Shin Megami Tensei V for Nintendo Switch, you get every above bonus plus the following:

  • 10 Battle Sutra
  • 10 Fire Sutra
  • 10 Ice Sutra
  • 10 Elec Sutra
  • 10 Force Sutra
  • 10 Light Sutra
  • 10 Dark Sutra
  • 10 Destruction Sutra
  • 5 Healing Sutra
  • 5 Aiding Sutra
  • 10 Calamity Sutra

This is a huge incentive for players to buy the new version of the game on Switch. It would, unfortunately, mean playing the game again on a platform that consistently gives Shin Megami Tensei V frame rate drops. A big advantage of SMTV: Vengeance is that its availability on all platforms means a smoother experience on any platform that isn’t the Switch, and these rewards will not carry over onto PC or other consoles.

