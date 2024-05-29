Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance release countdown: Exact start time and date

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is almost here. The expanded version of the 2021 JRPG is bringing the demons to all platforms.

Atlus seems determined to build the same public profile for Shin Megami Tensei that its sibling series Persona has. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance may do that by expanding outside of its previous Nintendo Switch exclusivity and adding a ton of new content. There’s a countdown here if you want to watch the seconds pass until this game finally hits stores.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance release time and date

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance launches on June 14. There’s no word from Atlus just yet on an official launch hour, so the countdown is set to midnight CT.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is a complete overhaul of the original game. Not only does the game get the chance to perform much better running on basically any modern console or PC rig that isn’t the Nintendo Switch, but it also contains a new story route that dramatically changes the game’s second half.

The original version of Shin Megami Tensei V received criticism from fans for lacking the same level of narrative choice available in earlier series entries.

Vengeance comes with a new character, the ability to battle with more human characters than just the protagonist, an expanded map, and more than 40 new demons to recruit, speak with, and fuse. It’s the perfect game to play while you wait for news about Persona 6.

