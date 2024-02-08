Category:
Persona 3 Reload is the fastest selling game in Atlus history

A fantastic milestone for the series.
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Feb 8, 2024 12:23 pm
Persona 3 Reload has sold over 1,000,000 copies worldwide during its launch week, making it Atlus’s fastest-selling game. 

Atlus posted the news on their official X (previously known as Twitter) page today where they thanked the community for the support. The comments following the announcement were very positive, and most users claimed this achievement was rightfully deserved. Many users stated how they are looking forward to more remakes in the future, while others said this is their first time playing a Persona game, and noting how much they enjoy it.

Persona character with bright blue eyes looks down next to a message about Persona 3 Reload selling 1 million copies.
That was fast. Image via Atlus

Persona 3 Reload re-tells the story of the original game (Persona 3) but with better-looking graphics, new voice actors, new songs, and modernized gameplay mechanics. While the original game came out exclusively on PlayStation 2, Persona 3 Reload is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. The game was also available on day one as part of Xbox’s GamePass subscription service, making it more accessible to an even wider audience. The remake is also critically acclaimed—Persona 3 Reload is currently sitting at a Metacritic score of 88 with a user score of 8.2. 

Since the original’s release in 2007, Persona 3 has received several different versions, including the PlayStation Portable version in 2010 (Persona 3 Portable). The portable version was ported to current and last-gen consoles in 2023. While it was considered a niche JRPG when it first came out, thanks to its sequels like Persona 4 and especially Persona 5, the series has steadily gained popularity, naturally leading to Reload‘s big success. And given Atlus’s history with past Persona games, it’s likely Persona 3 Reload will receive a good amount of downloadable content and likely an upgraded version later down the line.

With how much we’re enjoying this remake, we’re definitely curious to see if a remake of Persona 4 would do as well as this one.

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.